Washroom In Kitchen, Open Bins And Other Violations Found At Telangana Bakery

A state-level task force undertook inspections of bakeries and restaurants in Suryapet district in Telangana on November 11, 2024. At Dolphin Bakery, the team said that multiple hygiene issues were identified on the premises. They found open dustbins, rusted equipment, cobwebs on the wall/roof, oil and dirt deposition on the roof, electrical wires, etc. The officials noted that the kitchen premises were open to the outside environment - there was no mesh. They also discovered that the washrooms were in the kitchen and "cooking oil was found kept in close proximity." Furthermore, the cooking area lacked proper lighting. The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent place on the premises. The requisite pest control records and water analysis reports were unavailable.
The task force also inspected another bakery in Suryapet: LS Bakers. The officials stated that expired sprinkling sprays were found being used in the cake. They also suspected that excess synthetic food colour was being used in baked items. Other issues included open dustbins near the baking area and food handlers not wearing head caps, gloves and aprons. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent place on the premises. The Pest control records, Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Water analysis reports were not available.
On the same day, the officials visited Tanuja Logili, a restaurant in Suryapet. Here, too, the pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports were found to be unavailable. This FBO had also failed to display its FSSAI license at a prominent place. The task force noted several other problems. They discovered that cooked and semi-cooked meat had been "stored for a long time and frozen in the refrigerator." The officials found houseflies on exposed food items and chopping boards, and insects in the drinking water filter. They also observed oil and dirt deposition on the roof and walls in the cooking area.
At Kaveri Family Restaurant in Suryapet, the task force said there was "no proper hygiene within the cooking premises." They made note of unclean refrigerators, lack of closed dustbins, open drains without grills and food handlers without hair caps and gloves. The officials also found that a synthetic food colour was being used while cooking biryani. The necessary medical fitness certificates of food handlers, pest control records and water analysis reports were not available with the FBO.
