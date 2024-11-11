Food Safety Raids Conducted At CCMB Research Institute Canteen In Hyderabad

A canteen at a Hyderabad research institute was inspected (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials recently conducted an inspection at the canteen of CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), a research institute in Hyderabad. On November 8, 2024, the task force visited the establishment and discovered several violations on the spot. Firstly, the canteen was found to be operating its food business without an FSSAI license. Secondly, Medical fitness certificates, FoSTaC training certificates and temperature records were unavailable. Thirdly, various safety and hygiene lapses were noted by the team. They observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen and a possible rodent infestation in the store room. Rat faeces were found in the storage racks. The dust bins in the kitchen were kept open. Some of the food items stored in the cold room and refrigerator lacked labels.

The officials listed several expired food articles discovered on the premises of the canteen, which they then discarded. These include 1 unit of Kasuri methi, 3 packets of white corn flour, 10 kilos of white sabudana, and 4.5 kilos of Kolhapur jaggery. Several other problems were also noted. The kitchen floor was patchy, the food preparation area had broken tiles and the doors/windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens. Atta bags were stored directly on the floor - no gap had been maintained between the bags and walls.

On the same day, the task force inspected establishments in Secunderabad's Nacharam area, which is nearby. At Manu's Kitchen, the officials found live cockroach infestation (inside store and kitchen premises), cobwebs on ceilings/walls, a rusty fridge in an "unhygienic condition," refrigerated food articles without proper labels/coverings and expired button mushrooms. They also discovered 3 kilos of paneer labelled with the date "08.11.2024." However, the officials noted that it was unclear whether it refers to the date of packing or use by date. The food handlers found were not wearing hair caps and gloves. The windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens whereas the doors were not closely fitted. The restaurant had not displayed its FSSAI license copy on the premises. During the inspection, the requisite pest control records and medical fitness certificates were not found.

Another restaurant in Nacharam was inspected on the day: Siri Suprabhath Hotel. The officials found out that the FBO [Food Business Operator] had an FSSAI Registration Certificate although "the business falls under State License category." Additionally, they did not find records relating to pest control, medical fitness and water analysis reports. The FBO had not maintained temperature records for refrigerators either. Some of the food handlers were not wearing haircaps, the inspection revealed. The task force also discovered uneven flooring, water stagnation, unlabelled food, spoiled/rotten tomatoes and potatoes and 30 expired Dalda packets.

