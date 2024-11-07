Food Safety Inspections Conducted In Santosh Nagar In Hyderabad, Multiple Violations Flagged

Food establishments in Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar were inspected (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force inspected establishments in Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar area on November 2, 2024. Multiple violations were flagged at three eating joints. At Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udupi, the officials discovered water stagnation, unhygienic refrigerators, a live cockroach infestation, open dustbins in the kitchen and fungus-infested ginger in the store room, among other issues. The team noted that the kitchen floor was "not sloped properly" and was found to be "patchy and slippery." Food items kept in the refrigerators lacked labels and coverings. Wheat flour bags were stored directly on the ground. Furthermore, gaps were not maintained between the walls and bags. The task force also found food handlers who were not wearing head caps, gloves and aprons in the kitchen. Temperature records for refrigerators, Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates were not available with FBO [Food Business Operator].

The officials found records-related problems at the Swathi Hotel in Santosh Nagar too. Their inspection revealed that the name of the establishment is "Swathi Hotel" on the display board, but the name on its license copy is "Hotel Swagath." The FBO had not displayed its FSSAI license copy on the premises. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable. At the establishment, the task force noted broken wall tiles, patchy flooring, water stagnation, open dustbins and gunny bags being used as dustbins. * They found synthetic food colours "suspected of being used in the prepared foods", which were then discarded. They discovered food handlers who were not wearing head caps, gloves and aprons, as required. There were storage issues too. The food articles in the fridge were not covered and not labelled. In another part of the premises, the team noted that no gap had been maintained between walls and food grain bags. The doors and windows were not closed and fitted with insect-proof screens.

On the same day, the officials conducted inspections at Hotel Sweekar in Santosh Nagar. They observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen racks. They got rid of three packets of Malabar Parottas that had expired. They discovered that vegetables like onions and potatoes were being stored on the floor directly. There were no dustbins in the kitchen. The floor of the kitchen was patchy and slippery. The task force made note of water stagnation there. Additionally, the plaster/paint on the walls and ceiling were found to be flaking. The doors and windows were not closely fitted with insect-proof screens. No gap was maintained between stored rice bags and the walls in the store room. Some of the food handlers were not wearing headgear, caps and aprons. The FBO had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI license on the premises. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were found to be unavailable.

