Hygiene Problems, Unsafe Food Practices Flagged At Restaurants Near Sagar X Road, Hyderabad

Eating joints near Hyderabad's Sagar X Road were inspected (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Hyderabad Restaurant Raids: The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Department inspected establishments in and around Sagar X Road, Hyderabad on October 9 and 10, 2024. At Urban Maya Bazar - Family Bar & Kitchen, the officials found house flies inside the kitchen. The back doors had not been fitted closely to prevent entry of pests. Dustbins were kept open without lids. Food stored in the refrigerator lacked proper labels. The task force discovered synthetic food colours that they suspected of being used in non-vegetarian dishes. They discarded them. The restaurant had not displayed a true copy of its FSSAI license on the premises. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for the water used for cooking were unavailable.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Sagar X Road area on 09.10.2024.



𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿 - 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗫 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱



* FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises.



* The kitchen backside door was not close… pic.twitter.com/xIm12PjCiB — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 11, 2024

The team also inspected The Tree Stories, a cafe in the same neighbourhood. It was found to be operating its food business with an expired FSSAI license. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and Pest Control Records were also unavailable The officials discovered expired baked beans and besan in the kitchen, which they got rid of. They observed rat faeces inside the store room and made note of the possibility of rat infestation on the premises. Food kept inside the refrigerator had not been covered nor labelled properly. The windows did not have insect-proof screens and the doors were not closely fitted to keep pests out.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗫 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱

10.10.2024



* FBO found operating business with expired FSSAI license.



* Windows not fitted with insect proof screen and doors were not close fitted to avoid entry of pests.



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers… pic.twitter.com/5Z60UcDokg — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 11, 2024

On the same day (October 10, 2024), the officials went to The Avenue Bar & Kitchen on Sagar X Road. Fewer issues were noted here. The team observed that the back door of the kitchen was not closely fitted to prevent pests from entering. Some of the food items stored in the fridge did not have proper labels. The water analysis reports for the RO water used as an ingredient at this food establishment were not available.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗦𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗫 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱

10.10.2024



* Backside door of kitchen was not close fitted to avoid entry of pests.



* Water analysis report for RO water used as an ingredient was not available.



* Some of the food articles stored inside the… pic.twitter.com/5ck1pgXiHM — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 11, 2024

The state-level task force has also inspected restaurants and other types of eating joints in Secunderabad. Recently, Blue Sea Tea And Snacks and Sree Sai Balaji Foods were raided.

