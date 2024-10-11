Food Safety Violations Found At Restaurants Near Hyderabad's Famous Nehru Zoological Park

Food establishment near Hyderabad's zoo were inspected recently (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)
A food safety task force inspected establishments around Hyderabad's famous Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on October 7, 2024. At Shaheen Mandi - The Arabian Restaurant, the officials made note of water stagnation near the washing area. They found synthetic food colours, which were suspected of being used in non-veg dishes. These were promptly discarded. Those handling the food were not wearing hair caps, aprons and gloves. There were several issues with the refrigerator. The team discovered that veg and non-veg food items were being stored together in the same fridge. Some of the food kept inside it lacked labels and coverings. The task force also got rid of leftover food found in the refrigerator.
Additionally, they stated that the temperature records for the refrigerator were not found at the time of the inspection. Other records/ documentation, such as medical fitness certificates and pest control records, were not available. The establishment had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI license on the premises.
On the same day, the task force inspected Hotel Fiza and Bakers in Bahadurpura. Medical fitness certificates, pest control records, water analysis reports for RO water used for cooking, and temperature records for refrigerators were not available with the FBO [Food Business Operator]. Few of the food handlers were not wearing hair caps and aprons. The officials found a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen. They noted that the doors and windows were open and did not have proper insect-proof screens to keep pests away. They also found broken tiles and walls on the premises and observed shedding particles.
The refrigerator was deemed highly unhygienic. Some of the articles kept in the fridge were not covered and not labelled properly. The team suspected leftover food had been refrigerated and discarded the items on the spot. They also got rid of synthetic food colours suspected of being used while making non-veg dishes.
Next, the officials went to Sukha Sagar Udipi Veg restaurant in the same area. They discovered that the false ceiling made of POP (plaster of Paris) in the dining area had been damaged due to water seepage. They noted a cockroach infestation in the store room. They observed open drains and water stagnation near the washing area. The cellar kitchen was found to be open to the outside premises and did not have insect-proof screens that could prevent the entry of pests. Some food handlers were not wearing hair caps and aprons. The officials found prepared and semi-cooked food without proper labels. They discovered that the establishment's FSSAI license had expired on October 3, 2024, and had not been renewed by the time of the inspection. The FBO had not maintained temperature records for the refrigerator. The requisite medical fitness certificates and pest control records were unavailable too.
Recently, a task force also conducted inspections at a Hospital Canteen in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area. On October 8, 2024, the team visited Sri Sri Sattvaahar Stores, the central canteen of Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals after receiving a complaint. The officials found rat faeces/ suspected rat infestation, live cockroach infestation, expired items and several other food safety violations. Click here to read the full story.
