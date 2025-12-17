Delivery Agent In US Fired After Allegedly Spraying Customer's Food With Pepper Spray

Viral footage circulating online has sparked widespread concern over food safety after a DoorDash delivery driver in the US was allegedly caught spraying an irritant onto a customer's food order during home delivery. The disturbing incident, which reportedly left a couple in severe discomfort shortly after eating their meal, has prompted a criminal investigation and renewed questions around the safety of app-based food deliveries.

Local authorities and DoorDash have confirmed they are investigating the matter, while the delivery platform has moved swiftly to terminate the driver involved. The video, captured on a home doorbell camera, has since been shared widely on social media.

The incident took place in Evansville, Indiana, US. The doorbell camera footage shows a woman, identified by her purple hair, placing an Arby's food order at the doorstep. For the unversed, Arby's is an American fast food sandwich restaurant chain with more than 3,300 restaurants.

After appearing to take a routine delivery photograph, she is seen discreetly spraying the food bag with what authorities believe to be an irritant, before slipping the spray back into her jacket pocket and walking away.

Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation

According to Fox News Digital, local officials confirmed on Wednesday that a criminal investigation is underway. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said deputies responded to the residence in the early hours of December 7 after the occupants fell ill shortly after consuming their delivered food.

What Happened After Eating The Tampered Food?

In a statement, Sheriff Robinson said the individuals reported experiencing intense burning sensations in their stomachs, throat, mouth and nose.

Resident Mark Cardin told local television station WFIE that neither he nor his wife initially suspected their food had been tampered with. He said his wife had already begun eating when she suddenly started choking and gasping for breath, before vomiting moments later.

Cardin said he noticed what appeared to be residue on the food bag and immediately checked the doorbell camera footage. According to him, the footage clearly showed the driver deliberately spraying a substance onto the food bag before leaving the property.

Substance Is Believed To Be Pepper Spray

"It's horrific," Cardin told WFIE, adding that the situation could have ended far more tragically. He said they believe the substance was pepper spray, but feared it could have been something far more dangerous.

In several Facebook posts, Cardin added that he did not know the delivery driver personally and believes the incident was a random attack. He also claimed that the driver blocked him on the DoorDash app shortly after the delivery was completed.

DoorDash Fires The Delivery Driver From Her Job

DoorDash confirmed to Fox News Digital that the delivery driver has been permanently removed from the platform. In a statement, a company spokesperson said DoorDash has zero tolerance for such behaviour and is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Cardin also confirmed that DoorDash refunded the order following the incident.

Investigation Process Continues

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the delivery driver, and no arrests have been made so far. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said it continues to coordinate with DoorDash as the investigation progresses and has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Arby's did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.