US Chef Saves 78-Year-Old Customer's Life After He Suddenly Stopped Coming To The Restaurant

Food often brings people together, but in a recent case in the US, it saved a life. In Pensacola, Florida, a chef's concern for a loyal customer turned into a heroic act after the elderly man, who had been dining at the same restaurant twice daily for a decade, suddenly stopped showing up. For 10 years, 78-year-old Charlie Hicks visited the Shrimp Basket restaurant every day for lunch and dinner. "We open the doors up, Mr Hicks is there to greet us," said Donell Stallworth, the 45-year-old chef who has served him countless meals, speaking to CBS News.

How A Decade-Long Restaurant Routine Became Life-Saving

When Hicks missed several consecutive visits in September, Stallworth knew something wasn't right. At first, the staff called Hicks, who said he was feeling sick. They delivered his usual order to his apartment, leaving it at the door as requested.

Later, when his phone went unanswered for days, Stallworth feared the worst. He left mid-shift and drove to Hicks' home. After repeated knocks, he heard a faint cry for help. Inside, Hicks was lying on the floor, having fallen and broken two ribs. He was severely dehydrated.

A Friendship That Went Beyond Business

Hicks was hospitalised and faced a long recovery. Throughout his stay, the Shrimp Basket team kept his spirits high by delivering his favourite meals daily. Once discharged, they went further by helping him move into an apartment next to the restaurant so they could keep an eye on him.

"He said Donell had saved his life. And I'm pretty sure he did," Hicks' niece, Christina Neeper, told the Pensacola News Journal.

Stallworth and Hicks now share a bond that goes beyond food. "He's that uncle. He's that grandfather. He's that best friend. He's all in one," Stallworth said.

Healing With Love, Care And Delicious Food

By December, Hicks returned to his usual spot at the Shrimp Basket, chatting with Stallworth about everything from "The Andy Griffith Show" to life's little joys. "I'm glad to have you back, buddy," Stallworth told him. For both men, the dining ritual continues - now with an extra helping of gratitude.