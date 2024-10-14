Raids Conducted At Blue Sea Tea And Snacks, Sree Sai Balaji Foods In Secunderabad

Food safety inspections were conducted in Secunderabad (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A state-level task force recently conducted food safety inspections in Secunderabad, Telangana, and uncovered serious violations at two establishments. On October 9, 2024, the officials went to Sree Sai Balaji Foods on SD Road. They found rotten lemons in storage, stagnant water in a clogged wash basin and an unclean kitchen floor littered with food waste. They observed that some of the refrigerators were also dirty and had food waste inside. The articles were also not stored as they should have been. The team noted "veg and non-veg items, food and non-food items found to be stored together." Additionally, food items such as buns, tea powder and biryani masala did not have labels.

State level task force team has conducted inspections in Secunderabad area on 09.10.2024.



𝗦𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗗 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱



* Kitchen floor was found to be littered with food waste.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 13, 2024

The officials visited Blue Sea Tea and Snacks on the same day in Regimental Bazar. Wide-ranging violations were noted here too. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license on the premises. Medical fitness certificates and FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training certificates for staff/ food handlers were unavailable. The task force stated a lack of "adequate space" in the kitchen, which they believe led to "improper cleaning." There were no proper dustbins on the premises. Cockroaches and rats were discovered in the kitchen. The walls were patchy and covered with spillage. There was also a lack of proper ventilation and lighting fixtures.

𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

09.10.2024



* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.



* No adequate space in kitchen, leading to improper cleaning.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 13, 2024

