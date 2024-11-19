960 Kilos Of Ginger-Garlic Paste Being Sold At A Low Price Seized In Telangana's Khammam District

A manufacturing unit in Telangana was raided recently (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)
A task force has been conducting inspections at various food-related locations in Telangana. Over the past few months, the officials have found food safety violations at restaurants, sweet shops, cloud kitchens, shawarma units, paan shops and other kinds of establishments. More recently, it visited a manufacturing unit in the Khammam district and discovered serious issues on the premises. The state-level task force inspected the 'Magic Ginger Garlic Paste Unit' in Ricca Bazaar on November 18, 2024. Firstly, they found out that the unit lacked a valid FSSAI license despite being operational.
Also Read: Food Safety Raids Conducted At CCMB Research Institute Canteen In Hyderabad
Other lapses were also noted. The team said that there was "no signboard of the unit on the premises". Additionally, "no satisfactory explanation was provided regarding repacking of material." There were several defects in the labels on products. For instance, both the batch no. and FSSAI logo were missing. There was a grave food safety concern arising due to a storage problem. The task force discovered that ginger garlic paste was stored in the vicinity of chemicals, detergents and phenyl products. They also seized 960 Kilos of Ginger Garlic Paste, which was suspected to be adulterated due to "foul smell and inconsistency." As per the officials, the product was being sold at an "abnormally low price," which could have made them more suspicious. The team has stated that samples have been collected and will be sent for lab analysis to investigate further.
Before this, the task force inspected a bottled water supplier in Hyderabad's Kachiguda area: K2 King Aqua and Beverages. The officers revealed that they seized stocks of around 19000 litres "for violation of FSS [Food Safety & Standards] prescribed norms". This stock included 1-litre and half-litre bottles with names such as "Brislehri" and "Kelvey". Click here to read the complete article.
