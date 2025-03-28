Food Safety Violations Found At Snack Stalls And Juice Centres In This Popular Hyderabad Locality

Food safety officials have continued inspecting various types of eating joints across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Recently, the task force went to Hyderabad's Gachibowli area to check humble food and drink establishments such as juice centres and snack spots. They uncovered several food safety violations on their premises and shared the findings on the X (formerly Twitter). On March 27, the officials visited Milan Juice Centre near DLF Gate No. 2 in Gachibowli. They observed house fly and cockroach infestation on the premises.

Also Read: Dirty Kitchens, Unsafe Food And More Violations Found At Mandi Restaurants In Hyderabad

Documentation such as water analysis reports, employee health records, and pest control records, was not available with the FBO [Food Business Operator]. The team found expired food articles including Banana Crush, Strawberry Flavour Syrup, and Passion Fruit Syrup, on the premises and promptly discarded them. They also got rid of some food items which had been infested with cockroaches. Moreover, they discarded spoiled fruits such as apples, black grapes, mangoes and peeled pomegranates. The task force also flagged issues such as open dustbins, unhygienic refrigerators, uncovered and unlabelled food in the fridge, floors littered with food waste and food handlers without gloves/aprons.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 27.03.2025.



𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗼 𝟮 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* Food articles in the refrigerator were found to be uncovered and unlabelled.



* Food waste was found to be littered on… pic.twitter.com/VFr5E3vP3S — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2025

On the same day, the task force inspected Bismi Maggi and Juice Centre in the same locality. They noted that the FBO had not displayed its FSSAI Registration prominently on the premises. Records and reports pertaining to pest control records, employee health and water analysis were unavailable. The officials observed rodents, a live cockroach infestation and a house fly infestation on the premises. Besides these problems, they flagged the uncovered food in the fridge, spoiled fruits, open dustbins and food waste littered on the floor and in the refrigerator. Additionally, they saw that some of the employees were not wearing the requisite headgear, aprons, etc.

𝗕𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗴𝗶 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗝𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗼. 𝟮, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

27.03.2025



* FSSAI Registration not displayed prominently in the premises.



* Food articles in the refrigerator were found uncovered.



* Pest control records, Employee health… pic.twitter.com/XhiMyS7aw5 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2025

Also Read: Food Safety Officials To Take Action Against Educational Society Near Hyderabad

The officials also conducted an inspection of "Sip and Snack." situated near DLF Gate No. 3 in Gachibowli. The FBO did not have its FSSAI license. Issues similar to the previous two establishments were discovered here. The food in the refrigerator did not have coverings, dustbins were kept open, floors were littered with food waste and some fruits were found to be spoiled (and thus had to be discarded). The task force also made note of a housefly infestation.

𝗦𝗶𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗸, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗼. 𝟯 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

27.03.2025



* FSSAI license was not available with the FBO.



* Food articles in the refrigerator were found uncovered.



* Some of the fruits like sapotas, oranges etc found to be in spoiled condition were… pic.twitter.com/76hoiuO5Jc — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2025

Before this, the officials had discovered 96 kilos of spoiled meat at a restaurant in another part of Hyderabad. This was one among many food safety issues found on the premises. Click here to read the complete article.