96 Kilos Of Spoiled Meat Found At Hyderabad Restaurant, Unhygienic Conditions Observed

A state-level food safety task force recently flagged numerous violations at a restaurant in southern Hyderabad. On March 21, 2025, the officials inspected Hotel Tulips Grand situated in the locality of Turkayamjal. They found and discarded unsafe food stocks, including 96 kilos of spoiled meat, infested ice cream worth Rs 2500 and 10 packets of mushrooms. In the cold room, they discovered "completely rotten" meat that had been stored for a long time. Moreover, they found expired mushrooms as well as insect-infested ice creams and poppy seeds in the store room.

The food safety team made note of the "unhygienic condition" of the cooking and storage areas. They flagged the lack of a proper drainage system in the kitchen and open dustbins near the cooking area. The task force said that oil was being used repeatedly for cooking on the premises. Apart from these problems, the FBO [Food Business Operator] did not have documentation relating to rest control and other necessary records.

State level task force team has conducted an inspection at the below establishment on 21.03.2025.



𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗷𝗮𝗹, 𝗛𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿



* Unhygienic conditions observed in the cooking area and storage premises.



* Dustbin found to… pic.twitter.com/B9QCx3we3g — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 21, 2025

On the same day, food safety officials inspected three 'mandi' restaurants in and around Hyderabad's Khairatabad area. The establishments were Mandi King Royale, Mandi Town and Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen. The task force flagged issues with storage, lack of documentation, unhygienic premises, unsafe food items and more. Click here to read more about their findings.

The officials also conducted inspections of dairy units in the state recently. On March 20, 2025, the team went to the Shrinath Dairy Unit in the Katedan area. On March 18, the food safety team inspected Yashoda Dairy Products in Quthbullapur. Serious hygiene problems were discovered during their checks. Read the complete article here.