Cockroach And Rodent Infestation Found At '4 Seasons Multi Cuisine Restaurant' In Hyderabad

Multiple food safety violations have been discovered on the premises of an establishment called '4 Seasons Multi Cuisine Restaurant' in Hyderabad. Located in Tolichowki, this restaurant was recently inspected by a task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner. The inspection took place on March 5, 2025. The officials have shared their findings on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the department. The issues found at this food establishment range from lapses in storage regulations to grave hygiene problems. The task force observed a "heavy cockroach infestation" on the premises of the restaurant and they said that cockroaches were "present everywhere in the kitchen." Additionally, they found rat faeces in the storage area, which also implies rodent infestation.

They deemed the condition of the refrigerators to be "unhygienic." Several other related issues were flagged. Some of the food items in the fridge were not covered and all of them lacked labels. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian, food and non-food articles, raw and semi-cooked items were found stored together - which is also a violation of food safety norms. Furthermore, the task force stated that raw meat was dumped in the refrigerator in an "unhygienic manner which can cause contamination."

The officials noted that the air-conditioner in the cold room was leaky. They said that this could lead to contamination as many food items did not have coverings. In the kitchen, the drains on the floor lacked traps to capture contaminants. Additionally, the flooring was patchy and littered with food waste. The ceiling was found to be dark and sooty, while the walls were found to be oily. The task force observed broken tiles in a few places. They also discovered that the exhausts and chimneys were greasy and unclean. Moreover, the washing area on the premises was in "very unhygienic condition," as per the food safety officials. They made note of stagnant water, clogged drains and littering of food waste in this area.

