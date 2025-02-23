Task Force Takes Action Against 'The Arabian Mandi' Restaurant In Hyderabad After Complaint

Food safety officials in Hyderabad recently acted on a complaint and conducted an inspection at a Middle Eastern restaurant in Hyderabad. The task force, representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner visited The Arabian Mandi in Sainikpuri on February 20, 2025. They uncovered multiple violations on the premises and shared their findings on the official X handle of the department. Firstly, the team noted that the FBO [Food Business Operator] has failed to display its FSSAI license at a prominent place. They also flagged the unavailability of pest control records, medical records for food handlers and FoSTaC (food safety training) certificates.

The officials discovered synthetic food colours being used by the FBO. They also found cooking oil being used repeatedly for food preparation. Additionally, they noted that the restaurant was making mayonnaise using raw eggs - a practice which has been banned by the Government of Telangana. The officials said that approximately 1 kilo of prepared mayonnaise was "destroyed." There were also storage and hygiene issues at this food establishment. The task force found 15 kilos of marinated raw chicken stored for more than a week in a refrigerator which they described as "rusty and unhygienic with blood stains."

That's not all. The officials discovered that there was a lot of cockroach infestation on the premises. The refrigerator as well as the walls of the kitchen, electric pipes, switchboards and raw material, were found to be infested with these pests. Moreover, the kitchen was deemed "highly unhygienic" and dustbins were found to be open. The task force has declared that they are taking action against the restaurant according to the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

* FBO was found to be preparing mayonnaise using raw eggs which is banned… pic.twitter.com/tb01GvuqiU — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 22, 2025

