Expired Food And Other Violations Found At Kake Di Hatti And PoshNosh Lounge In Hyderabad

A food safety task force inspected establishments in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on February 1, 2025. One of them, PoshNosh Lounge & Bar (located on Road No. 36), was operational despite its license having expired on December 20, 2024. The FBO [Food Business Operator] did not provide the requisite documents such as the Water analysis reports, Pest Control records, FoSTaC certificates and medical records of employees. The task force seized expired and misbranded Sichuan Pepper discovered on the premises. It was apparently a "product of Bangkok," but the officials noted that the importer details were unavailable. They found many other expired food articles/ ingredients and discarded them. These included 1 litre of soy sauce, 18 papad packets, 1 kilo of rasam powder, 800 grams of mushrooms, 2 kilos of packed methi, onion powder and Kajun mix. The officials also found 1 kilo of Packed Citric Acid meant only for industrial use in the storage area. Moreover, they observed that loose split cashew nuts were infested with insects.

The officials flagged several other hygiene and food safety concerns on the premises. They found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food as well as food and non-food items being stored together. They also spotted food items being stored on the ground. The team noted that the refrigerators were "not defrosted and cleaned properly." They observed that the kitchen floor did not have drains that would enable the removal of food waste. They also spotted an opening to the outside environment that lacked a window or an insect-proof screen. (This could imply exposure to elements and external particles).

pic.twitter.com/VF1NI0xXPN — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 2, 2025

In the same locality, the task force also inspected Kishkinda Kitchen (Kake Di Hatti) on February 1. The establishment did not provide them with the necessary water analysis reports, FoSTaC certificates and medical records of employees. The officials found several expired food items, noted the dates on them and discarded them. These include 1 litre of packaged orange juice, 1.6 kilos of button mushrooms, 600 grams of sunflower seeds and 200 grams of packed rai/mustard seeds. In terms of hygiene violations, they discovered rat faeces "at several places in the storage, suggesting rodent infestation." Additionally, they observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen.

The team found food waste in the refrigerators and flagged their unclean condition. They also saw that food waste was blocking the kitchen drains. Furthermore, the task force discovered spoiled vegetables such as lemons, potatoes, etc. They observed that semi-prepared food articles and raw materials, food and non-food items were stored together. Additionally, the food handlers on the premises were not wearing gloves.

pic.twitter.com/1NcX4k4qxA — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 2, 2025

