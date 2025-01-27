Food Safety Violations Found At Central Kitchen Of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes In Hyderabad

The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Department recently inspected the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes in the Madhapur neighbourhood in Hyderabad. They visited this food establishment operated by M/s Sri Vasista Educational Trust on January 24, 2025. Firstly, the officials flagged the lack of requisite documents. They noted that the FBO [Food Business Operator] did not provide water analysis reports, Pest Control records and FoSTaC [Food Safety Training and Certification] certificates of employees. Next, they listed several concerns about the lack of hygienic practices on the premises.

The food handlers in the kitchens were not wearing aprons, gloves, etc. The food safety team stated that the refrigerators had not been cleaned properly. They said that the flooring was "patchy and wet." Moreover, food waste was littered in some places. The exhaust was discovered to be "greasy and unclean." The dustbins were kept open. The walls of the storage area were dirty and patchy. That's not all. The officials observed a live cockroach infestation and rodent faeces. However, they pointed out that no rodent traps were found in the storage.

In the kitchen, the drains were broken in places. They lacked mesh fittings to keep pests away. The walls had broken tiles and the task force described them as "patchy" and "greasy". The doors were not closely fitted to prevent the entry of pests. Additionally, the officials noted that "the grills between the walls and the ceiling were not fitted with meshes to prevent the entry of insects."

They discovered that many food items were stored on the ground instead of pallets. Food and non-food articles were also found stored together on the premises. The team flagged the discovery of packed nutmeg without labelling. They seized 125 kilos of kaju nuka (crushed/minced cashew nuts) which had expired on January 17, 2025. "The unit has (12) transport vehicles but the FSSAI license of the FBO does not include transport category and there is also no separate FSSAI license for transport vehicles," the task force noted.

