Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Food Items Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized At Telangana Bakery During Inspection

A food safety task force undertook an inspection at Heemankshi Bakers in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district recently. Several violations were found on the premises.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Food Items Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized At Telangana Bakery During Inspection
The food safety officials visited a bakery in Ranga Reddy (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

On January 8, 2025, a task force representing Telangana's food safety department conducted an inspection at a bakery in Ranga Reddy district.The officials noted several food safety violations at Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd in Mekaguda Village. They seized food items worth Rs. 14,29,600 as they were found to be expired. These ingredients included kilos of Cake Gel, Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat, Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch and Modified Starch. Maltodextrin was also seized. The team revealed some of these articles had expired as long back as 2022. Furthermore, they seized 875 kilos of unlabelled Cocoa powder bags and 165 kilos of unlabelled Liquid GMS (Glycerol Monostearate).

Also Read: Washroom In Kitchen, Open Bins And Other Violations Found At Telangana Bakery

The officials listed several other food safety issues uncovered at the bakery. They noted that the production unit was not equipped with drains. Food waste was littered on the premises at several places. The food handlers were without aprons, gloves, shoe covers, etc. The team observed paan masala spit stains in the unit. They observed that some food articles were dumped on the floor in "a haphazard manner" instead of being stored on pallets. They discovered insect infestation on several packed food articles in the storage area. They found that creams made to be used for manufacturing were stored in plastic containers that were "highly unhygienic." Moreover, the task force found out that food articles like essences, creams, etc. (that would be used during the production process) were kept in plastic boxes that did not have use-by dates.

Before this, the task force had inspected a Monginis Cake Shop outlet in Alwal, Hyderabad. Many food safety violations were discovered. Click here to read the full story.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Food Safety, Telangana Bakery, Food News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.