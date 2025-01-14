Food Items Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized At Telangana Bakery During Inspection

On January 8, 2025, a task force representing Telangana's food safety department conducted an inspection at a bakery in Ranga Reddy district.The officials noted several food safety violations at Heemankshi Bakers Pvt Ltd in Mekaguda Village. They seized food items worth Rs. 14,29,600 as they were found to be expired. These ingredients included kilos of Cake Gel, Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat, Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch and Modified Starch. Maltodextrin was also seized. The team revealed some of these articles had expired as long back as 2022. Furthermore, they seized 875 kilos of unlabelled Cocoa powder bags and 165 kilos of unlabelled Liquid GMS (Glycerol Monostearate).

Also Read: Washroom In Kitchen, Open Bins And Other Violations Found At Telangana Bakery

The officials listed several other food safety issues uncovered at the bakery. They noted that the production unit was not equipped with drains. Food waste was littered on the premises at several places. The food handlers were without aprons, gloves, shoe covers, etc. The team observed paan masala spit stains in the unit. They observed that some food articles were dumped on the floor in "a haphazard manner" instead of being stored on pallets. They discovered insect infestation on several packed food articles in the storage area. They found that creams made to be used for manufacturing were stored in plastic containers that were "highly unhygienic." Moreover, the task force found out that food articles like essences, creams, etc. (that would be used during the production process) were kept in plastic boxes that did not have use-by dates.

Task force has conducted inspections in Rangareddy district on 08.01.2025.



𝗛𝗲𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗠𝗲𝗸𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆



* Several food articles were found dumped on floor in haphazard manner instead of storing them on… pic.twitter.com/xJH5mUJkFD — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) January 11, 2025

Before this, the task force had inspected a Monginis Cake Shop outlet in Alwal, Hyderabad. Many food safety violations were discovered. Click here to read the full story.