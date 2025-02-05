Infested And Expired Food Found At NALSAR University Canteen In Hyderabad

Multiple food safety violations were recently discovered on the premises of law university's canteen in Hyderabad. On February 4, 2025, a task force inspected the food joint operated by Sri Sai Ganesh Caterers at NALSAR University in Shamirpet. The officials found out that its FSSAI license had been "obtained on the registered address instead of food preparation premises." Additionally, the pest control records and water analysis reports were unavailable with the FBO [Food Business Operator]. The task force also flagged the absence of a supervisor with FoSTaC [Food Safety Training and Certification] training at this establishment.

The team revealed several hygiene and related issues uncovered on the premises. They found rat faeces and cockroach infestation in the store room. They noted that the doors and windows of the preparation area and dining area lacked insect-proof screens. The floor of the preparation area was deemed "slippery." Some of the raw materials were found to be stored on the floor without pallets. The FBO had also not maintained temperature records for the refrigerator(s).

Also Read: Food Safety Violations Found At Kake Di Hatti And PoshNosh Lounge In Hyderabad

The officials discovered 90 kilos of rajma without labelling. They found 20 kilos of muskmelon seeds (used in the preparation of some curries) infested with insects and promptly got rid of them. They also found 30 kilos of whole green gram without details pertaining to packing date, expiry date and batch number.

Task force team has inspected food establishments in NALSAR University, Shamirpet on 04.02.2025.



𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗔𝗥 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗻 (𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗶 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀), 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁



* FSSAI license obtained on registered address instead of food… pic.twitter.com/haUxdQXzlv — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) February 4, 2025

Before this, the food safety task force conducted an inspection of the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes in the Madhapur neighbourhood in Hyderabad. They seized kilos of expired food, flagged many hygiene violations and noted a lack of necessary documentation. Click here to read the complete article.