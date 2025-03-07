Officials Flag Unhygienic Conditions At Two Restaurants In Hyderabad

A task force from Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner has been conducting extensive inspections throughout the state. Their work has covered a wide range of food establishments, from traditional restaurants and casual cafes to modern cloud kitchens and university canteens. FBO [Food Business Operators] such as food manufacturing units have also been included. The task force has highlighted numerous violations found during these visits on their X handle. Recently, they revealed the findings of inspections undertaken in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area on March 6, 2025.

They first went to the Amogha Hotel and Cafe in this neighbourhood. The officials flagged the lack of necessary documentation - they discovered that the Pest Control Records, Water Analysis Report, Employee Health Records, and FoSTac (food safety training) Certificates of the supervisor were unavailable. They made note of several issues related to storage on the premises. They observed rodent infestation in the storage area. They said that the area was also "congested," as food articles had been "dumped on the ground." In violation of safety norms, food and non-food items had been stored together. Additionally, the food articles kept in the refrigerator did not have labels and coverings. Moreover, the task force found food waste littered inside the fridges.

Other problems at this establishment were highlighted too. The officials said that the flooring was "patchy." According to them, it was littered with food waste and contained stagnant water "at several places." The grinding and washing areas were also deemed "unhygienic." The team specified that their drains were clogged. They noted that a toilet on the premises opened directly into the kitchen, which could lead to contamination of food. The task force found synthetic food colours at this restaurant and discarded them, as they suspected these colours were being used while cooking.

On the same day, the food safety task force inspected Taaza Kitchen in Ameerpet. * They saw that some of the food handlers on the premises were not wearing hairnets, gloves etc. The officials also observed that rusty iron knives were being used to cut vegetables. They had to discard rice flour stored in a steel container as it was infested with insects. They also found a few spoiled tomatoes. The food items in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labelled. The team also noted that "semi-prepared and raw materials, food and non-food items were stored together." In general, the officials said that the refrigerators "were not maintained properly." Another issue was posed by the dustbins, which were kept open rather than being closed.

That's not all. The task force described the storage area of this establishment as "small and congested." They also found many food articles stored on the ground instead of pallets. There was a problem with the records too. The FBO did not have the requisite Water Analysis Report and FoSTac Certificates of supervisors. Temperature records for the cold room had not been maintained either.

