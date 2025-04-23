31 Cartons Of "Kenbey" Brand Water Bottles Seized At Manufacturing Unit In Telangana

Food safety inspections in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district recently uncovered serious violations on the premises of a packaged drinking water and milk products manufacturing unit. On April 22, 2025, the food safety officials visited Sri Sai Ganesh Enterprises located in Bolligudem. Firstly, they flagged the lack of necessary documentation, including pest control records, medical fitness certificates and FoSTaC (food safety training) certificates for food handlers. Other important records, such as water analysis reports as well as internal and external quality analysis reports, were unavailable too. The officials also discovered that the vehicles used for transporting items did not have FSSAI licenses.

Additionally, they found "Kenbey" brand 2-litre water bottles labelled with an expired license. They seized 16 cartons of 2-litre "Kenbey" packaged drinking water bottles and 15 cartons of 250ml bottles because they did not have labels. The food safety team made note of several other issues on the premises. They said that the laboratory was "not in a functional condition." The food handlers were not wearing aprons, head caps and gloves. The milk product manufacturing area was deemed "highly unhygienic." Houseflies were also observed in this area. Doors lacked insect-proof screens.

That's not all. The officials found 38 kilos of Ajmer Kalakand without labelling and hence had to discard this food item. They collected samples for laboratory analysis. They concluded, "The license of the establishment will be suspended as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006."

On the same day, the food safety team inspected another such unit called "S.R. Enterprises" located in Chengicherla in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Here, pest control records and external laboratory records were unavailable. The internal quality control laboratory was not in working condition, as per the officials. Medical fitness certificates for handlers did not have dates. Furthermore, the transport vehicles did not have FSSAI licenses.

Multiple violations were discovered on the premises. A lizard was found in the filtration room near the tank. The floor was slippery. There was water stagnation in the manufacturing area. There was no gap maintained between the walls and stocks. The doors had not been closely fitted with insect-proof screens. Food handlers were found without head caps, gloves and aprons. The officials also observed that the checking of seals of bottle caps was being done without gloves "in an unhygienic condition."

Before this, in November 2024, the food safety officials conducted an inspection on the premises of a bottled water supplier in the Kachiguda area. They revealed that they seized stocks of around 19,000 litres "for violation of FSS [Food Safety & Standards] prescribed norms". Click here to read the full story.