300 Kilos Of Expired Food, Tobacco Stains And More Violations Found At This Hyderabad Restaurant

Food safety officials recently conducted an inspection and found multiple violations at a popular eating joint in Hyderabad. On March 27, 2025, the officials inspected Aman Mithaiwala based in the locality of Mallapur. They found a huge quantity of expired products - at least 300 kilos - on the premises. Moreover, the sweets found at the restaurant were not fit for human consumption because of excessive use of food colour and fungal infestation. The authority also pointed out that the license of the restaurant was taken in incorrect jurisdiction. They found the kitchen floor to be “unhygienic and sticky,” and noticed a “foul smell.”

The officials also highlighted that the food handlers were found without their hair nets, gloves and aprons. The store room found in the establishment was in an “unhygienic condition.” The task force also said that the official documentation of pest control and water analysis along with medical fitness certificates of food handlers and FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) trained workers were not available. Apart from these issues, authorities also found tobacco stains on the restaurant's walls.

Food safety team has conducted an inspection at the below establishment on 27.03.2025.



𝗔𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗣𝘃𝘁. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗜𝗗𝗔 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* The license of the establishment is taken in incorrect jurisdiction.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 29, 2025

This comes after food safety officials conducted an inspection at Hotel Tulips Grand at Turkayamjal. On March 21, 2025, they found and discarded unsafe food stocks, which included 96 kgs of spoiled meat, infested ice cream and mushrooms. Not just these violations, but other several things got flagged at the establishment. Read all about it here.

The officials also conducted inspections of dairy units in the state recently. On March 20, 2025, the team went to the Shrinath Dairy Unit in the Katedan area. Click here to know what they found.