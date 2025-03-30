Advertisement
300 Kilos Of Expired Food, Tobacco Stains And More Violations Found At This Hyderabad Restaurant

The task force flagged multiple violations found at Aman Mithaiwala in Mallapur, including fungal-infested food.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
300 Kilos Of Expired Food, Tobacco Stains And More Violations Found At This Hyderabad Restaurant
The authorities food multiple food violations at this restaurant. (Photo: X/@cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials recently conducted an inspection and found multiple violations at a popular eating joint in Hyderabad. On March 27, 2025, the officials inspected Aman Mithaiwala based in the locality of Mallapur. They found a huge quantity of expired products - at least 300 kilos - on the premises. Moreover, the sweets found at the restaurant were not fit for human consumption because of excessive use of food colour and fungal infestation. The authority also pointed out that the license of the restaurant was taken in incorrect jurisdiction. They found the kitchen floor to be “unhygienic and sticky,” and noticed a “foul smell.”

Also Read: Dirty Kitchens, Unsafe Food And More Violations Found At Mandi Restaurants In Hyderabad

The officials also highlighted that the food handlers were found without their hair nets, gloves and aprons. The store room found in the establishment was in an “unhygienic condition.” The task force also said that the official documentation of pest control and water analysis along with medical fitness certificates of food handlers and FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) trained workers were not available. Apart from these issues, authorities also found tobacco stains on the restaurant's walls.

Watch the full post below:

This comes after food safety officials conducted an inspection at Hotel Tulips Grand at Turkayamjal. On March 21, 2025, they found and discarded unsafe food stocks, which included 96 kgs of spoiled meat, infested ice cream and mushrooms. Not just these violations, but other several things got flagged at the establishment. Read all about it here.

Also Read: Food Safety Violations Found At Snack Stalls And Juice Centres In This Popular Hyderabad Locality

The officials also conducted inspections of dairy units in the state recently. On March 20, 2025, the team went to the Shrinath Dairy Unit in the Katedan area. Click here to know what they found.

Hyderabad Restaurant Raids, Food Safety Inspections, Mallapur
