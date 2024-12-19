Restaurant Inspections Reveal Problems With Hygiene And Food Storage In Hyderabad's Kacheguda Area

Restaurants in Kacheguda in Hyderabad were inspected (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A task force from Telangana's food safety department has been consistently conducting inspections of establishments in various parts of Hyderabad as well as the state. From bakeries and sweet shops to food manufacturers and bottled water suppliers, the team has visited and flagged violations at different kinds of FBOs [Food Business Operators]. One of the recent rounds of inspections took place in Hyderabad's Kacheguda area on December 17, 2024. At Mehfil Biryani Darbar, the officials discovered many issues, especially those related to storage and hygiene. They said that the kitchen floor was patchy, and there was water stagnation and food waste littered on it. Food waste was also found clogging the drains. The walls were found to be "greasy and sooty." The exhaust was also oily and unclean, as per the task force. The refrigerators were deemed unhygienic and food items kept in them did not have labels.

The officials noted that a proper gap should have been left between the racks and the wall in the storage area. Some food items in this area had been kept on the ground rather than on racks. Moreover, the team stated that the walls of the storage were unclean and the flooring was patchy in some places. The task force advised the FBO to purchase a TPC meter to check oil quality. Necessary records, such as the Medical Records and FoSTac [Food Safety Training and Certification] Certificates for food handlers were found to be unavailable during the inspection.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Kacheguda area on 17.12.2024.



𝗠𝗲𝗵𝗳𝗶𝗹 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗿, 𝗡𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮



* Medical Records and Fostac Certificates of food handlers not available.



* Walls found to be greasy and sooty.



* Kitchen floor found… pic.twitter.com/iASMBwNx5Z — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 18, 2024

Also Read: License Of Snack Manufacturer In Telangana Suspended After Inspection, Stock Seized

On the same day, the officials inspected Mubarak Arabian Mandi House in Kacheguda. The requisite Pest Control records, Water Analysis reports, Medical records and FoSTac Certificates of food handlers were not available with the FBO. The officials found synthetic food colours and discarded them - they were suspected of being used while preparing food. They also found raw chicken stored uncovered on a drain. During the inspection, the team found that the food handlers at the establishment were found wearing dirty aprons. Furthermore, the team made note of open dustbins on the premises, windows without insect-proof screens, unhygienic refrigerators and unlabelled food in the fridge. They also discovered that veg and non-veg food items were being stored together in the refrigerator.

That's not all. The officials found the kitchen floor littered with food waste. They observed that the lights in the kitchen were not fitted with fixtures. The washing area was described as "patchy" and there was stagnant water and an accumulation of food waste there too. In the storage area, the false ceiling was found to be broken in some places.

𝗠𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗸 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗞𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮

17.12.2024



* Pest Control records, Water Analysis reports, Medical records and Fostac Certificates of food handlers not available.



* Synthetic food colors were found and discarded on suspicion of use in… pic.twitter.com/MZfZBrkTc8 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 18, 2024

Before this, the task force undertook inspections in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area. Several food safety violations were discovered at restaurants in this area too. Click here to read the full story.