Millets Get a Global Nod - Is Your Diet on Board Yet

India just scored a big win on the global food stage. At the 88th session of the Codex Executive Committee (CCEXEC88) held at FAO headquarters in Rome from July 14 to 18, the country's proposal to set global standards for whole millet grains got a resounding thumbs-up. According to a PTI report, the project-led by India with Mali, Nigeria and Senegal as co-chairs-was reviewed for progress after being cleared last year.

The groundwork for this initiative was laid back in April, during a cereals committee meet, where each country's role was officially defined. Now, as millet gains momentum worldwide, it is also making its way into everyday diets across Indian households.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Millets Deserve A Place In Your Daily Diet?

Whether it's ragi for breakfast or bajra in your winter meals, millets have been part of India's culinary landscape for centuries. But today, they're more than just heritage grains-they're nutritional powerhouses suited to modern lifestyles. Here's what makes millets an everyday hero:

1. Easy on the tummy:

Packed with natural fibre, millets aid digestion without causing bloating or heaviness. They're gentle, gut-friendly and a great way to keep things moving without processed interventions.

2. Keeps hunger in check:

Millets are slow-digesting carbs, which means they keep you full for hours. No more rummaging for snacks between meals-these grains curb cravings and offer steady energy throughout the day.

3. Blood sugar friendly:

With a low glycemic index, millets won't spike or crash your sugar levels. Ideal for those managing diabetes-or anyone wanting to avoid a sluggish post-lunch slump.

4. Tiny grains, big nutrients:

Millets are rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus and B vitamins. They pack the benefits of a multivitamin in every bite, no effort required.

5. Heart-smart choice:

These grains help lower bad cholesterol, improve circulation and support balanced blood pressure. Adding them to your meals is an easy way to boost heart health without overhauling your diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Millet Recipes You Will Want On Repeat:

Feeling inspired to bring millets into your kitchen? Try these creative, flavour-packed dishes that highlight how versatile (and tasty) they can be:

1. Kodo Millet Burger:

This is your classic burger's healthier version. This one is packed with a crispy millet patty that still delivers on taste. It is filling, satisfying and way easier on your tummy than the greasy stuff. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mixed Millet Bhel Puri:

All the chatpata flavours you love, but made with a crunchy mix of millets instead of just puffed rice. It is light, tasty and perfect when you want a healthy snack. Here is the recipe.

3. Ragi Wheat Dosa:

A solid South Indian staple, but with a twist – this dosa blends earthy ragi with wheat for a rich flavour. Crispy on the outside, soft inside, and perfect with some chutney on the side. Want the recipe? Click here.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Foxtail Millet Porridge:

This warm bowl feels like a hug in food form. It is creamy, lightly sweet (or savoury, if that is your thing) and a great way to sneak some goodness into your morning routine. Full recipe here.

5. Baked Ragi Chakli:

Same crunch, same spice, just baked instead of fried – so you can keep munching without the guilt. It is that classic Diwali snack, but make it everyday-friendly. Click here for the detailed recipe.