Pakistan Lost Rs 127 Crore In Two Months After Shutting Airspace For India: Report

Pakistan had closed its airspace for Indian airplanes a day after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty on 23rd April. Owing to that, Pakistan has suffered losses amounting to PKR 4.10 billion in two months, according to figures shared in the Pakistan National Assembly on Friday.

The losses happened between April 24 and June 30, 2025 after airspace for Indian planes, those owned or leased by Indian carriers, had been shut down, per Pakistan's Ministry of Defence. About 100-150 Indian aircrafts were affected by this move.

However, despite the losses, the overall revenue of Pakistan Airports Authority has increased from $508,000 in 2019 to $760,000 in 2025.

The Defence Ministry noted that airspace restrictions fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government. "While financial losses occur, sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations," said the statement, as quoted by the Dawn.

In 2019, Pakistan faced $54 million in losses after the closure of airspace because of cross-border tensions.

The Pakistani airspace still stands closed for Indian aircrafts and will remain closed till the last week of August. In a similar move, the Indian airspace will also continue the shutdown, with the Indian Ministry specifying, "When safeguarding sovereignty and security, no price is too high".

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan based terror outfit, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22nd and claimed the life of 26 civilians.

In response to that, and before launching Operation Sindoor, India had downgraded diplomatic relations, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed a ban on trade.

Pakistan also closed off its airspace for Indian flights in a tit-for-tat move that has now costed the country billions in losses.

