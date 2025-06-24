Vineet Kumar Singh Lands In Mumbai After Being Stranded At Dubai Amid Middle East Airspace Closure

Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh has safely landed at the Mumbai airport after being stranded at Dubai for hours amid the airspace closure, triggered by the rising Middle East tensions. Vineet shared two Instagram Stories to let his fans updated about his whereabouts.

What's Happening

Vineet Kumar Singh shared an Instagram Story on Monday night. It read, "I am at Dubai Airport. 9.23pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the gate for my flight (airplane emoji). Fingers crossed."

On Tuesday morning, he shared an update with his fans and followers on the platform. He wrote, "Landed (airplane emoji). Mumbai (red heart emoji)."

After landing in Mumbai, Vineet Kumar Singh told News 18, "We were clueless around 10 pm. Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone."

Vineet's scheduled departure from the Dubai airport was 9.40 pm on Monday.

Vineet also thanked the airlines staff for handling the situation delicately.

About Middle East Airport Closure

On Monday, the Qatari airspace was temporarily closed, amid the heightened threats, before Iran launched at least six missiles towards US bases in Qatar.

Officials had described the airspace closure as a precautionary and temporary measure. Bahrain and Kuwait had also closed their countries' airspace temporarily.

In A Nutshell

