Food Waste, Unlabelled Items Flagged At These Two Restaurants In Telangana

A task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner has continued to conduct inspections of establishments across the states. The officials have not only visited restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes; they have also inspected cloud kitchens, food manufacturing units, food vending units, canteens of universities and other educational institutions, and several other types of eating joints. Over the past several months, they have flagged many serious food safety violations at these establishments and shared their findings on X (formerly Twitter). One of the recent rounds of inspections took place in Rajendranagar in Telangana.

On February 8, 2025, the task force went to a food establishment known as "The Fort". They uncovered several issues pertaining to hygiene and other concerns. The officials found a cockroach infestation on the premises. They stated that the refrigerators were "very unhygienic." They discovered boiled vegetables being stored in large quantities without any labels. They noted that utensils were not cleaned properly. Additionally, the team found out that food waste was not being removed from the premises regularly. Moreover, they observed that the floor of the kitchen was wet and lacked proper drainage. The exhaust fans were greasy, and oil was found to be dripping from them. The inspection also revealed that the requisite pest control records were not available with the FBO [Food Business Operator].

The other food establishment the task force inspected in this area was "Delish by Homes Kitchen." Here, too, the officials noted that food waste was not being taken out of the premises at regular intervals. Another common problem was the greasy exhaust fans that were found to be dripping oil. The officials discovered unlabelled (food) raw materials in the kitchen. The necessary documents, such as Medical fitness certificates of food handlers and Pest control records, were unavailable.

Before this, the food safety task force conducted an inspection of the canteen at NALSAR University in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. Unlabelled items, infestation, expired food, hygiene issues, lack of records and other violations were found on the premises. The officials also noted that its FSSAI license had been "obtained on the registered address instead of food preparation premises." Read the complete article here.

