"Putting You On Guard": Court Raps Telangana Over Hyderabad Deforestation Row

The Supreme Court directed the government of Telangana to take steps to restore the forest area in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli, which has seen protests by students and environmental activists over tree-felling.

"We are putting you on guard," the top court told the Telangana government, while observing that rushed bulldozing activities over around 100 acres of the Kancha Gachibowli forest last month seemed "pre-planned". "You (officers involved in bulldozing) have taken advantage of a long weekend. Haven't you seen the photos? Bulldozers were deployed, the activity was pre-planned," the Bench said.

The Bench said it is an advocate of sustainable development and directed authorities to restore the forest or send half a dozen officers to temporary prison. It was further observed that 60 per cent of the forest that was cut was moderately or heavily dense forest. The next hearing will be held on July 23.

The court refused to hear a petition seeking quashing of FIRs against students who were whistleblowers in the case, asking them to approach appropriate courts in the matter.

A month ago, a Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih had said that deforestation of the area adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University campus had taken place "without permission of authorities". They also lamented the loss of habitats of animals, pointing to videos showing "herbivorous animals running to seek shelter... bitten by stray dogs".

"If you want to save your Chief Secretary... tell us how you will restore those 100 acres. Come up with a plan... otherwise we don't know how many of your officers will go to temporary (jail)," Justice Gavai had said.

The controversy over the Kancha Gachobowli land stems from the Congress' plans to redevelop around 400 acres adjacent to the university. This led to protests from students and activists, who have argued the use of bulldozers violates Supreme Court orders and endangers wildlife in the area.

Citing that the land is home to many species of animals and birds, the Vata Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, had sought deemed forest status and demanded it be declared a 'national park' under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Telangana government has clarified it has not taken land belonging to the university, and criticised the opposition BRS and BJP for spreading lies about the land for political gains.