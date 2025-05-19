'Candied Fennel Seeds' Sold In The US Go Viral, <i>Desis</i> Cannot Digest The Price

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has surprised foodies, especially Indians who grew up eating colourful and sugar-coated saunf (fennel) seeds after a meal. 'Mukhwas' is an after-meal snack and mouth freshener, popular in South Asia and includes items like paan, tamarind candies, saunf-mishri combo, etc. One such popular and commonly available mukhwas item is multicoloured sugar-coated fennel seeds that look attractive and taste refreshing. As seen in the viral post, a South Asian brand 'Paro' is selling these "candied fennel seeds" in the US with vibrant packaging and at a more expensive price than in India.

The post also features other South Asian foods sold by the brand, such as masoor dal (red lentils) and tarka (ghee with spice).

As seen in the comments section, what surprised foodies the most is how the brand took something that is seen as 'ordinary' in South Asia and beautifully packaged it to make the same product look so appealing in the US.

See the post here:

tum sab loog banao ai automation mai to churan ki goli ko aesthetic bana ke 500 mein bechungi 💅 https://t.co/G58K00Qiqt — Mihika Yadav (@MihikaTries) May 17, 2025

Here's how desis are reacting to the viral "candied fennel seeds":

"Just checked this one small box is for Rs 350," an X user shared.

Expressing their surprise at the cost, another explained, "8 pack is Rs 2800, that's Rs 350 a piece for 5 grams. Random brand on Swiggy is Rs 145 for 270 grams. Make it make sense."

"Ye toh 2 week phele train me khareeda 10 rupay ka [Just two weeks back I purchased this only for Rs 10]," a user shared.

Another noted, "We get that as free after food mints at certain restaurants."

Appreciating the brand vision, a user said, "It's crazy how beautifully they have branded, packed and marketed it though." Another chimed in, "You can sell anything if it has pretty packaging."

Noting the 'masoor dal' pack, a user joked, "We got gorafication of masoor daal before GTA VI."

On their website, the brand also shares the digestive and other health benefits of consuming fennel seeds, and the product has received positive reviews so far.