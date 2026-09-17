No Ganesh Idol Immersion In Water Bodies From 2027: Tamil Nadu To Green Court

The Tamil Nadu government has assured the National Green Tribunal that Ganesh idol immersion will not be permitted at Chennai's Foreshore Estate and Neelankarai beaches from next year.

The government has also assured the tribunal that it will aim to stop idol immersion in natural water bodies from 2027, while following directions and rules issued by the Supreme Court, Madras High Court and the NGT. The exact scope of the statewide measure is expected to be clarified in an affidavit to be filed before the tribunal.

The assurance came during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to prevent Ganesh idol immersion in water bodies because of the environmental damage caused by the practice.

The petitioner argued that immersion of idols can pollute water bodies, with plaster of Paris, paints, chemicals and other materials potentially affecting water quality and aquatic life. The plea sought a ban on idol immersion across all beaches from next year.

The petitioner also suggested creating temporary artificial immersion ponds, allowing devotees to perform the ritual without damaging natural water bodies.

The proposed diversion of idols from the two Chennai beaches has, however, raised practical challenges.

A Chennai Corporation report submitted before the tribunal said consultations with the police and other government departments had flagged law-and-order, traffic and logistical challenges in moving large numbers of idols to alternative immersion points.

The Corporation has proposed shifting around 450 idols from Palavakkam beach to Kovalam, south of Chennai, and 250 idols from Pattinapakkam to Ennore, in north Chennai.

The tribunal had earlier asked the government to examine shifting idols from Foreshore Estate and Neelankarai to other designated immersion points, given the environmental sensitivity of these coastal locations.

The NGT also questioned the government about steps taken to collect immersion charges based on the size of the idols.

The tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit setting out its proposed measures, and adjourned the matter.

The case could determine how Tamil Nadu balances religious practices with environmental safeguards, particularly the protection of natural water bodies from pollution caused by idol immersion.