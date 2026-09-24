Political Songs At Ganesh Fest, A Police Warning And BRS' 'Hitler Rule' Retort

Political songs associated with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) played during Ganesh immersion celebrations in Hyderabad have triggered a political controversy.

Videos of young revellers dancing to the tracks have gone viral on social media.

Political and regional campaign songs, including tracks associated with the BRS, have been heard during the ongoing immersion festivities around Tank Bund and Hussain Sagar.

What began as festival celebrations has now turned into a political face-off.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned that strict action will be taken against violations during the Ganesh celebrations.

He said the police social-media team is monitoring videos and reels and is documenting objectionable content.

KT Rama Rao at a Ganpati pandal in Hyderabad

"We have already banned DJs and high-volume sound systems. We have also been filing cases against vulgar and obscene songs or reels. Our social media team, which is activated 24/7, is keeping a tab on all these videos," Sajjanar said.

He added that police would review the material after the festival and take stringent action wherever violations are established.

Sajjanar appealed to organisers to ensure that obscene, vulgar or provocative songs are not played and urged parents to prevent children from participating in vulgar dances.

He stressed that Ganesh Chaturthi is a devotional festival and celebrations should maintain its sanctity. Police have also warned against hate speech, inflammatory content, rumours and other objectionable material on social media.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders have criticised the police warnings, arguing that action against people playing KCR-associated songs amounts to suppression of political expression.

BRS social media convenor M Krishank has used the phrase "Hitler rule" in his political criticism of the Telangana government and its handling of opposition voices.

The controversy comes as Hyderabad prepares for one of its largest Ganesh immersion processions, with police appealing to devotees to celebrate peacefully and follow the prescribed rules.

With the final immersion procession scheduled for Friday, nearly 20,000 police personnel are being deployed across Hyderabad, supported by extensive CCTV, drone and other surveillance systems.