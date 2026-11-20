Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday took a dig at dissenting Congress MLAs with the remark that they seem to have been “bitten by mad dogs” and that party workers will take them to a “mental hospital”.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddipet, he said some people within the party were criticising the government in public while praising its achievements in private.

“They say bad things should be whispered in someone's ear and good things should be said on the mic. But some of our people are airing their dirty laundry on the mic,” he remarked.

“Some of our own people seem to have been bitten by mad dogs. They publicly criticise everything, but come home to privately praise the good work. Congress workers will take such people to Erragadda (mental hospital),” he said.

The Chief Minister did not name anyone, but his remarks were apparently targeted at MLAs Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Anirudh Reddy, who recently criticised the government.

Raj Gopal Reddy launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy over alleged discrimination in allocating development funds.

Anirudh Reddy raised serious questions over corruption by government officials and alleged that their conduct is tarnishing the image of the Congress government.

He alleged that government officials were demanding hefty commissions from contractors to process bills.

Revanth Reddy led a huge rally and addressed a public meeting in Siddipet, a stronghold of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Chief Minister launched a tirade against BRS leader T. Harish Rao, who has been representing the Siddipet constituency since 2004.

The Chief Minister announced that the Congress candidate who defeats Harish Rao from Siddipet in the next elections will be inducted into the Cabinet.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Harish Rao established a dairy company by seeking the support of Andhra leaders. How did Harish Rao amass thousands of crores, he asked.

He castigated BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for cheating many leaders. KCR contested against the senior leader Madan Mohan, who gave him a political opportunity and also backstabbed NTR, who made him an MLA, and Chandrababu Naidu, who made him a minister by floating his own political outfit.

He alleged that the KCR family amassed wealth by exploiting the Telangana state during the 10-year BRS rule.

The Chief Minister criticised KCR for giving all the posts to his family members. During the 10-year rule, KCR granted ministerial positions to his son K T Rama Rao and nephew Harish Rao, and ensured his daughter was elected as an MP.

He accused KCR of writing a death warrant for the Telangana state by permitting the then Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to construct projects against the interests of the state.

During the BRS rule, KCR and Harish Rao colluded with Chandrababu Naidu and signed a death warrant for Telangana, he said. They welcomed YS Jagan and permitted him to construct the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project.

Challenging KCR and Harish to debate on the projects in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to expose their misdeeds.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Indiramma Family Insurance scheme, which provides Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to every family in Telangana state.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would retain power in the next Assembly elections and continue the ‘Indiramma Rajyam' till 2034.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)