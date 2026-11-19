Malayalam director Amal Neerad returns with a sequel to his film Bachelor Party, which was released 14 years ago. Bachelor Party D'eux, like Bachelor Party, brings together an interesting, and bigger, ensemble of actors, including Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Chandu Salimkumar, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudheen, Kunchacko Boban, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Nadiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko, Jothirmayi and others. While Bachelor Party opened to mixed reviews, does Bachelor Party D'eux, which is rooted in the world of gangsters, manage to surpass audience expectations?

Dani (Soubin Shahir), Xavi (Sreenath Bhasi), Mammu (Chandu Salimkumar), Pappan (Sharafudheen) and Sony (Naslen) grow up together in an orphanage and form a close, inseparable bond that continues into adulthood. Eventually, all five find themselves working for a local don, Guru (Shine Tom Chacko), navigating the murky world of crime while remaining fiercely loyal to one another. While drug dealing, contract killings and theft are part of everyday life for the five men, who call themselves the 'Orphanage Mafia', Dani draws the line when it comes to prostitution, refusing to compromise on the one moral boundary he discovers he has and decides to hold on to. His decision splits the gang in two and, while Pappan and Sony decide to stay with Guru, the other three venture out into the world on their own.

Around the same time, the death of a young musician, the son of Anna Mathews (Nadiya Moidu), sets off a chain of events that brings wealthy businessman Dheeraj Prabhu (Kunchacko Boban) into the picture. However, Prabhu is no ordinary businessman; he is a ruthless criminal operating on the wrong side of the law, and he also happens to be involved with the Orphanage Mafia. This clearly sets the stage for a larger conflict that brings together the numerous characters and their worlds at an interesting intersection. What follows is a series of double-crossings and gang wars that form the rest of the story.

Bachelor Party (2012) was a remake of the 2006 Hong Kong action film Exiled, but this time around, Bachelor Party D'eux is written by Amal Neerad, with the dialogues penned by R Unni. What has changed in the 2026 film are the characters, the confrontations and the way the story takes shape. Amal Neerad has a distinct cinematic signature, characterised by dramatic slow-motion shots, stylishly choreographed fight sequences, punchy and funny dialogues, Western influences on the music and background score, and unconventional camera angles that elevate the film's visuals. In Bachelor Party D'eux, he uses these elements with a flourish, but unfortunately, what hinders the film is its weak screenplay. The premise shows promise, but the screenplay takes an enormous amount of time to establish the characters, and familiarity also sets in, making one wonder what is new on offer. The filmmaker has tried to infuse the characters with individualistic swag, and it works in the case of some, such as Dani and Sony.

One aspect that works well in the film's favour is the friendship between the five men and the funny one-liners that showcase both their bond and their flaws. These conversations also reveal their individual quirks and the easy equation they share. One must point out, however, that when it comes specifically to certain 'humorous' dialogues or jokes between the men, they are cringe-worthy, and the way women are referred to in the name of humour is a bit distasteful. This could have been avoided, as it clearly does not add much value to the situations in the film. Having said that, the sheer number of characters means not everyone gets ample screen time or a well-developed character arc to stand out. Some characters appear for only a few scenes and do not add much to the narrative despite their screen presence. The first half of the film does have its moments, but there is no gripping narrative or urgent conflict to build tension as the story progresses.

With such a large ensemble of talented actors, Amal Neerad has managed to bring together an interesting group of performers who add their own flavour to the narrative. Naslen, the current young sensation, brings a certain vulnerability to Sony, while Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi are comfortable in familiar territory. Sharafudheen brings his own charm to the proceedings, but it is Kunchacko Boban who gets to explore a quirky character quite different from some of his recent roles. The women in the film, including Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jothirmayi and Hansika Krishna, have limited roles.

With Bachelor Party D'eux, Amal Neerad tries to bank on the nostalgia of the first film, which has attained cult status, but the somewhat lacklustre story leaves us disappointed.