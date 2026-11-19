Sai Pallavi earned a place on the TIME100 Next India 2026 list released by TIME. To mark the occasion, director Gautham Ramachandran spoke to the magazine and shared an anecdote about the Ramayana star. Gautham and Sai previously worked together on the 2022 film Gargi.

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Gautham told TIME, "Very early in the writing of my 2022 film Gargi, I had Sai Pallavi in mind for the titular role. But there were a couple of pit stops before I eventually decided to produce the film. I asked her in our first meeting, 'Sai, can I make the film first and pay you later?' She agreed instantly. All she wanted to know was when we were starting the shoot."

He added, "Her dedication is unmatched. She takes what's in the screenplay and builds a stronger version in her head. She's attentive to the smallest details, even something as simple as whether to carry a bag on her left or right shoulder. That's the kind of thought she brings to a performance. I'm really hoping Ramayana gives her a role that is as well-defined as it is visually spectacular."



"She's already on the map, of course, but I have a feeling this film could put her on a much bigger, global stage. Hands down, Sai is one of the finest actors in the subcontinent today," said Gautham.

Sai is currently basking in the success of Ramayana, in which she portrayed Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released in cinemas on 5 November and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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