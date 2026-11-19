Sai Pallavi's role as Sita in Ramayana has become a topic of discussion among fans. Since the release, the actor has been praised for bringing simplicity and innocence to the character. Amid this, Sai recently shared a special comment made by her grandfather.

Earlier, a video circulating on the internet showed him speaking about Sai's role, which left many confused. Many thought he was saying that Sai has not acted in the film. The actor now explained what he actually meant.

According to the actor, his words were not criticism but a compliment. He felt that her performance was so natural that it looked as if God himself was acting through her.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai Pallavi said, “He said that I had performed the role well. He felt that God had acted through me. My grandfather has always said this since I was a child. He believes that all children are divine and that God has come back to earth in their form.”

During the trailer launch of Ramayana, Sai spoke about feeling lucky to get the chance to play Sita. She believed the role was a blessing. The actor also added that she used to spend time meditating and praying before playing the character.

She wanted Goddess Sita to guide her performance and help her understand how to bring the role to life. Sai also tried to keep her thoughts clear and positive so that she can give her best.

Since its release on November 5, Ramayana has earned Rs 1016.53 Crore at the Indian box office and Rs 510 Crore from overseas markets, as per Sacnilk. With these earnings, its total box office collection has reached Rs 1519.05 Crore.

Other than Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Also Read: Ramayana Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Enter 1,500 Crore Club, A Look At All Records Broken In 2 Weeks