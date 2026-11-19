Ramayana: Rise of the Legend has completed two weeks in theatres and continues its phenomenal run at the worldwide box office.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has added another major record to its growing list of achievements. The film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, achieving the milestone in just 14 days.

Here's a look at all the major box-office records set by Ramayana in 14 days of its release.

Highest-Ever Single-Day Ticket Sales On BookMyShow

Ramayana recorded the highest-ever single-day ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BookMyShow, with 16.60 lakh tickets sold in a single day. The film also set the record for the highest-ever first-Monday ticket sales on the platform, selling the same number of tickets.

Highest Hourly Ticket Sales On BookMyShow

The film also registered the highest hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow, with more than 1.40 lakh tickets sold in an hour. The milestone reflected the strong demand for the film during its opening week.

Four Consecutive Days With Over 10 Lakh Tickets Sold

Ramayana became only the sixth Indian film to record more than 10 lakh ticket sales on BookMyShow for four consecutive days. The achievement further highlighted the film's sustained theatrical demand beyond its opening day.

Third-Biggest Opening Weekend Ticket Sales Among Hindi Films

With 54.76 lakh tickets sold, including advance bookings, Ramayana recorded the third-biggest opening-weekend ticket sales among Hindi films. The film maintained strong audience interest throughout its first weekend, placing it among the biggest theatrical openings in the Hindi film industry.

Biggest Worldwide IMAX Opening For An Indian Film

Ramayana registered the biggest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian film, earning approximately $6 million (around ₹56.25 crore). The achievement marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema in the premium large-format theatrical market.

Biggest IMAX Opening In India For An Indian Film

The film also recorded the biggest IMAX opening in India for an Indian film. Its collections stood at approximately $2 million (around ₹18.75 crore), setting a new benchmark for Indian releases in the format.

Second Bollywood Film To Earn Rs 100 Crore In A Single Day

On its fifth day, Ramayana became the second Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India nett in a single day, according to the reported box-office figures. Before this, only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had achieved the milestone.

Fastest Hindi Film To Cross Rs 300 Crore India Nett

Ramayana crossed the Rs 300-crore India nett mark in just five days, becoming one of the fastest Hindi films to achieve the milestone. It matched Jawan's five-day pace and moved ahead of films such as Animal and Pathaan.

Highest Monday Collection For A Hindi Film

The film recorded an India net collection of Rs 95 crore on its fifth day, setting a new record for the highest Monday collection by a Hindi film. It surpassed the previous benchmark of approximately Rs 60 crore, making its first Monday one of the biggest box-office days in Hindi cinema.

Highest Tuesday Collection For A Hindi Film

Continuing its strong weekday run, Ramayana collected Rs 78.21 crore India nett on Tuesday, its sixth day. The film set a new record for the highest Tuesday collection by a Hindi film, surpassing the previous benchmark of approximately Rs 55 crore held by Gadar 2.

Highest Wednesday Collection For A Hindi Film

Ramayana continued its record-breaking run on Wednesday, collecting Rs 61.10 crore India nett on its seventh day. With this, it registered the highest Wednesday collection for a Hindi film, surpassing the previous benchmark of approximately Rs 55 crore held by Pathaan.

Three Consecutive All-Time Weekday Records

One of the biggest achievements of Ramayana's first-week run was setting new weekday collection records on three consecutive days. The film registered Rs 95 crore on Monday, Rs 78.21 crore on Tuesday and Rs 61.10 crore on Wednesday. According to the reported figures, no Hindi film had previously set all-time collection records across three consecutive weekdays.

Ramayana's First-Week Box Office Collection

Ramayana recorded a total India net collection of Rs 409.56 crore from its Hindi version in its first seven days.

Across all language versions, the film's worldwide gross reached approximately Rs 935 crore by the morning of its eighth day. It subsequently crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark later that day, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to achieve the milestone after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

With multiple records across ticket sales, premium-format screenings and weekday collections, Ramayana concluded its opening week with a notable box-office run.

Ranbir Kapoor Gets His Biggest Opening With Ramayana

Ramayana has surpassed Animal to become the biggest opening-day release of Ranbir Kapoor's career. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal collected Rs 63.80 crore nett in India on its opening day in 2023.

With an estimated Rs 64.85 crore nett, Ramayana has moved ahead of Animal, giving Ranbir a new career-best opening.

Sai Pallavi Scores Her Biggest Box Office Opening

The film has also given Sai Pallavi her biggest opening at the Indian box office. Her previous record was held by Amaran, which collected approximately Rs 21.40 crore on its opening day.

Ramayana has comfortably crossed that figure, marking a significant milestone in the actor's career. The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Nitesh Tiwari Surpasses His Dangal Opening Record

Ramayana has also delivered the biggest opening of director Nitesh Tiwari's career. His 2016 sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, opened with Rs 29.78 crore nett in India.

The new mythological epic has more than doubled that figure with its Rs 64.85 crore opening. This makes Ramayana Tiwari's biggest theatrical opening to date.

Second-Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2026, Beats Drishyam 3

Ramayana has secured the second position among the biggest Hindi openings of 2026. The film has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which reportedly collected Rs 62 crore on its opening day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to hold the top position with an opening-day collection of Rs 102.55 crore across languages. Ramayana is currently behind the Ranveer Singh-starrer but has managed to establish itself as one of the year's biggest theatrical openers.

Ramayana Records One Of The Biggest Pre-Diwali Hindi Openings

Ramayana has also registered a major opening during the pre-Diwali period. Early trade estimates place its Hindi version's opening-day gross at approximately Rs 72 crore, putting it ahead of the previous benchmark held by Thugs of Hindostan.

The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer had collected Rs 50.75 crore nett on its opening day in 2018.

Third-Biggest Hindi Opening Day Of All Time

Ramayana has also entered the list of the biggest Hindi opening days in box office history. Its reported Hindi opening-day gross of approximately Rs 72 crore places it behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which collected around Rs 75 crore nett in Hindi on its first day.

The film's multilingual release has further contributed to its overall performance. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version collected Rs 47.50 crore nett, while the Kannada version earned Rs 7.25 crore and the Telugu version contributed Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Yash Scores His Third-Biggest Opening

Ramayana has also added another major opening to Yash's box office record. The actor, who plays Ravana in the film, has previously delivered massive theatrical openings with KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic.

Ramayana has now secured the third position among his biggest opening-day releases, further adding to the film's impressive list of box office milestones.

Second Hindi Film To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark

Ramayana: Part 1 has achieved a major box office milestone within its first week in theatres. The film, which arrived on November 5, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in domestic nett collections in just seven days, making it one of the fastest films to achieve the feat in India.

With this, it has secured the second position on the list of the fastest films to enter the Rs 500 crore club, trailing only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Third Indian Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Mark Globally

The film entered the Rs 1,000-crore club in eight days, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs 1,033.55 crore on day eight. It is behind Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

Fastest Indian Film To Cross Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide

According to the latest box office figures, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend registered an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 1,519.05 crore on Day 14.

This includes Rs 1,009.05 crore from the domestic market and Rs 510 crore from overseas collections.

With this achievement, the film has surpassed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which previously held the record after crossing the Rs 1,500 crore mark in 16 days. Pushpa 2: The Rule had achieved the milestone in 17 days, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 20 days. Aamir Khan's Dangal reached the figure in 30 days, with its collections receiving a substantial boost from its China release.