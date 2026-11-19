A song that sounds straight out of a romantic film is now finding its way into Instagram Reels, and the voice behind it belongs to Rito Riba. The singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity with Dilruba Dilnasheen, a track that has caught the attention of music lovers across the country.

But Riba's journey to this moment began long before the song started trending.

In 2022, he auditioned for Indian Idol 13 with his original composition, Heer Ranjha. His performance impressed the judges and viewers, but he failed to secure a place in the Top 15. The elimination was disappointing, but it did not stop him from pursuing music.

Born and raised in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Riba grew up listening to his mother sing folk songs. His interest in music developed early, and around 2014-15, he began uploading song covers on YouTube. He eventually moved towards writing and composing his own songs.

His Indian Idol audition brought him wider recognition, especially among audiences in the Northeast. He later released Heer Ranjha under the Play DMF music label, with Shivangi Joshi and Rohit Khandelwal featuring in its music video. The track went on to garner millions of views on YouTube.

Riba subsequently released songs such as Meri Banogi Kya, Ik Tu Hi Hai, Bas Tera and Ibadatein. He also collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal on Pyaar Aata Hai, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria.

His latest release, Dilruba Dilnasheen, is part of his five-track EP Dilfek, which arrived on October 16, 2026. Featuring retro-pop sounds, poetic lyrics and an old-school romantic feel, the song has emerged as one of the collection's highlights.

The EP also includes Makhmali, Joganiya, Zakhmi and Zikr Ho. Blending indie-pop, retro-pop and Rajasthani folk influences, the collection explores different emotions associated with love.

The response to the track has been impressive. According to The Better India, Dilruba Dilnasheen reached No. 1 on Shazam India's chart and No. 4 on Spotify India's Daily Chart as of November 16.

Beyond Hindi music, Riba has also stayed connected to his roots. In 2025, he released Native Notes, a five-track EP featuring songs in Galo, his native language.