Video: Air Force Drops 66,000 Litres Of Water To Douse Arunachal Forest Fire

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo and Sigar areas of Pasighat, releasing 66,000 litres of water to contain the flames.

In an X post, the IAF shared the images and videos of the widespread blaze in the areas and the efforts to douse the flames with the Mi-17 V5 helicopter.

"#IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat. Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect nearby habitations," the post read.

#IAF demonstrated rapid response & operational precision in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to battle a major forest fire in the Mebo & Sigar areas of Pasighat.

Over multiple sorties, the IAF released 66,000 litres of water to contain the blaze and protect… pic.twitter.com/ZeG57nz3qG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 10, 2026



Earlier on February 18, the Indian Air Force (IAF) battled raging wildfires on two separate fronts in the Northeast, deploying heavy-lift helicopters in treacherous terrain and extreme flying conditions.

At Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, IAF helicopters also successfully extinguished a major blaze after dropping an impressive 139,800 litres of water over the affected area.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army conducted a joint exercise on March 8, 2026, showcasing their operational capabilities with combat free-fall and static line para-drops over Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.

The exercise demonstrated seamless inter-service synergy, highlighting the forces' ability to work together effectively.

"On 08 Mar 26, #IAF aircraft carried out Combat Free-Fall and Static Line para-drops over Tehri Lake, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army. The ex showcased seamless inter-service synergy and operational capability," said IAF.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)