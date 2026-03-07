Overweight To Ace Athlete: Air Force Squadron Leader's Big Transformation

Squadron Leader Neha Devi's journey from an overweight cadet to a powerhouse of athletic excellence is a masterclass in perseverance. An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer hailing from Jammu, Neha has defied the odds, transformed her physique, and shattered deep-seated stereotypes to emerge as a trailblazing athlete.

Neha's evolution began in 2013 at the Air Force Academy. At the time, she was 10 kilograms over her ideal weight. Through a year of relentless training and mental discipline, she emerged in 2014 not just lighter, but stronger and sharper, discovering a latent passion for endurance running. She soon became a regular on the marathon circuit, notably securing third place in her age category at the Delhi Half Marathon.

As a mother, Neha's determination only grew stronger. During her pregnancy, she continued to work out under strict medical supervision.

Following the birth of her daughter via C-section in September 2024, Neha faced the daunting task of physical recovery. However, her comeback was nothing short of extraordinary. Within just 15 months of her surgery, she completed a "triple crown" of endurance: a half-marathon, a full marathon, and a staggering 100km ultramarathon.

Neha's recent performance in the 100km ultramarathon saw her clocking in at 9 hours and 52 minutes, narrowly missing the national record. She recently secured the first position among the three services in the Indian Navy Half Marathon.

Her success is the result of a gruelling balancing act. Between night feeds for her baby, demanding official duties, and the patient rebuilding of her physical core, she has carved out a niche for herself in the world of elite athletics.

Today, Neha serves as an ambassador for youth and women in Jammu, inspiring others to break free from stereotypes and pursue their dreams.