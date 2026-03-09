Video: Air Force, Army's Joint Para-Drop Exercises Over Uttarakhand Lake

The Indian Air Force carried out joint exercises with the Indian Army on March 8, showcasing its operational capabilities at Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.

Photos and videos from the exercise were shared by the Indian Air Force's official handle on X, showing the troops conducting paradrop exercises above the pristine lake.

The post also included a clip of the soldiers jumping off a plane mid-air, deploying their parachutes moments later.

“On 08 Mar 26, #IAF aircraft carried out Combat Free-Fall and Static Line para-drops over Tehri Lake, in a joint ex with Indian Army. The ex showcased seamless inter-service synergy and operational capability,” the post read.

This was not the first time the Indian Army and Indian Air Force conducted such joint exercises.

In 2024, they successfully paradropped a homegrown portable hospital, the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube, from 15,000 feet.

Known as "the world's first portable hospital", these units were developed under the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (Project BHISHM) to set up trauma care facilities in the field, saving lives even in the most remote regions.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing critical supplies to affected areas as part of disaster relief and humanitarian aid.

The Indian Army's Para Brigade played a key role in the exercise. The IAF used the C-130J Super Hercules, its US-origin advanced tactical transport aircraft, to airlift and drop the "cube" accurately at a designated location.

IAF's Operation Vayu Shakti

The Indian Air Force conducted the Vayu Shakti–2026 exercise at the Pokhran Firing Range, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 27. The exercise followed a structured operational storyline simulating an integrated, live combat theatre.

President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were present on the occasion, the Press Bureau of India reported.

The exercise demonstrated the Indian Air Force's coordination and rapid response capabilities. Advanced aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas and Mirage 2000, carried out precision strikes using air-to-ground guided missiles and bombs.

The Boeing Apache and Chinook helicopters also performed low-altitude gun and rocket firing drills, transportation of equipment to difficult battlefield terrains and casualty evacuation operations.