Watch: Air Force, Army's Daring Paradrop Of World's First Portable Hospital At 15,000 Feet

IAF and army conducted a paradrop of the world's first portable hospital at 15,000 feet

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Army successfully paradropped a homegrown portable hospital from 15,000 feet, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.

Known as the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube, these homegrown trauma care "cubes" - "the world's first portable hospital" - are used to set up trauma care facilities on the field, thus saving lives in even the most remote areas.

The "cubes" were developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri).

The operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing critical supplies to affected areas as part of humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the MoD said.

The IAF used its US-origin advanced tactical transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules to airlift and drop the "cube" at a designated location accurately.

The Indian Army's Para Brigade played a key role in the successful deployment of the trauma care cube, using their advanced precision drop equipment, the MoD said.

Showcasing jointness, #IndianAirForce & #IndianArmy conducted first-of-its-kind paradrop of indigenously-made world's 1st portable hospital at 15,000ft elevation. Aarogya Maitri Health Cube is part of BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) to enhance HADR... pic.twitter.com/4gz7pH46cq — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 17, 2024

This demonstration underscored the capability of such specialised military assets to effectively support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, even in the most remote and mountainous regions, the MoD said.

These portable hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology were also deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in January.