In 1st Sircilla Visit As Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy's 'Minister' Promise

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy used his first visit to Sircilla as chief minister to launch a political attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Revanth Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 345.78 crore and walked nearly 3 km with weavers from Ambedkar Chowk to the public meeting venue near Ragudu bypass. The Telangana government said the padayatra covered more than 3 km.

Congress leaders claimed they had mobilised around one lakh people for the meeting. Sircilla has been represented by KTR since 2009.

At the meeting, Revanth directly questioned KTR over alleged assets in and around Hyderabad.

“Whose are the Deccan Serai five-star hotels? Whose are the AtHome serviced apartments?” the Chief Minister asked, alleging that several hospitality properties near HITEC City were linked to KTR and his family.

He claimed that properties around HITEC City accounted for nearly 400 rooms, including one five-star property with about 190 rooms.

Revanth also referred to alleged properties in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, farmhouses at Janwada, Shankarpally, Moinabad and Erravelli, and alleged investments in the US and Singapore. Reports of his remarks also mention these allegations.

Revanth further alleged that some properties worth thousands of crores had earlier been held in the names of individuals from Andhra Pradesh and were subsequently transferred to names associated with KTR and his family.

He challenged KTR to issue a white paper on his assets and those of KCR, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar.

“Part-2 is coming,” Revanth said, referring to his promise to raise further allegations in the Assembly.

He also questioned how the KCR family had accumulated what he claimed was wealth of around Rs 1 lakh crore during the BRS government's decade in power.

The Chief Minister also targeted KTR's political record in Sircilla, asking why the constituency's weavers had continued to face economic difficulties despite repeated electoral victories for the BRS leader.

Revanth said his government had spent Rs 1,730 crore on handloom workers in two and a half years, compared with about Rs 2,000 crore he claimed had been spent by the BRS government over 10 years.

In a political message, Revanth declared, “The Congress karyakarta winning from here (Sircilla Assembly) will be made a minister.”

He also said, “From 2024 to 2034, the people of Telangana will keep people's governance in power.”

The Sircilla meeting and the allegations came days after the Telangana government constituted a four-member IAS committee headed by A Sridevasena to examine alleged land irregularities involving KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders. The committee was constituted on September 23 and is examining 16 land-related issues across several districts.

The inquiry is examining whether there were violations of laws, rules, government orders or official instructions. It has not, however, established wrongdoing by the leaders named in the inquiry.

The BRS has previously rejected Revanth Reddy's allegations and sought an independent judicial probe into land-related issues.