Revanth Reddy Under BJP Fire Over 'Ram God Of Rich, Shiva Of Poor' Remarks

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday triggered a political controversy with remarks contrasting the religious and political identities of north and south India. The BJP has strongly condemned what it called an attempt by Reddy to divide communities for political gains.

At a media event in the national capital, Revanth Reddy questioned the BJP's frequent use of the slogan "Jai Shri Ram", asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders do not similarly chant "Har Har Mahadev."

"We are Dravidians; they are Aryans. We are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are devotees of Lord Ram," Reddy said.

He called Lord Shiva the "God of the poor" and Lord Ram the "God of the rich." He added both deities are revered by people.

His comments came in support of the argument that there were broader differences between the political cultures in north and south India.

Reddy also raised concerns over Lok Sabha delimitation exercise, arguing that a population-based increase in seats could alter the political weight of southern states.

The remarks drew a sharp response from BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who accused Reddy of creating political divisions between Lord Shiva and Lord Ram.

Sanjay highlighted PM Modi's association with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and referred to his visit to Vemulawada to counter Reddy's claim that BJP leaders do not invoke Lord Shiva.

"Revanth Reddy who earlier said Muslim is 'Congress, Congress is Muslim' is now drawing political boundaries between Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. Being the chief minister of Telangana that has Dakshina Kashi at Vemulawada and Dakshina Ayodhya at Bhadrachalam, Reddy should know better than to divide Lord Ram and Lord Shiva into north and south," Kumar said.

He said the Congress was using religious and regional identities for political mobilisation, and told Reddy not to divide Hindu traditions along geographical or social lines.

Reddy and his party leader launched another political offensive over the voter roll cleanup exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and called for greater political representation for southern states.