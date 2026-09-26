"Sangh Parivar vs Gandhi Parivar": Revanth Reddy's Remarks Invite BJP Retort

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday described the political contest over India's future as a fight between the "Gandhi Parivar" and the "Sangh Parivar", while declaring that his remaining political ambition was to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister.

Speaking after receiving the Aryadan Muhammed–Best Public Servant Award 2026 in Nilambur, Kerala, Reddy said the Gandhi family represented sacrifice, while alleging that the Sangh Parivar was dividing the country along religious, caste, regional and linguistic lines.

"Gandhi Parivar stands for sacrifice. Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave up their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sacrificed post, power and position," he said.

"The fight for India is between two parivars," Reddy added, calling on people to unite behind the Gandhi family to protect democracy, secularism and freedom.

Reddy said he had no personal political ambition left after two decades in public life. "My only dream is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India," he said, predicting a Congress-led government at the Centre.

Revanth Reddy received the Aryadan Muhammed Award in Kerala on Friday

He also alleged irregularities in the electoral and political process, using the phrase "vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori". He said, "They are stealing the future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India — integrity of vote."

Describing Kerala as a "bellwether state", Reddy said a "Congress hawa" had begun there and urged party workers to turn it into a "tsunami" across the country.

BJP MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted sharply to Reddy.

"For us, it is Nation First. For Congress, it is always Family First," Sanjay said in a post on X, adding: "No political family can be bigger than the country & no surname can demand the nation's sacrifice."

He quoted the RSS prayer line, "Mahamangale punyabhume tvadarthe, patatvesha kayo," describing it as the organisation's commitment to the nation.