Telangana Orders Probe Into Land Holdings Linked To KCR Family, BRS Leaders

The Telangana government has intensified scrutiny of land records and alleged irregularities involving properties linked to former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and several other Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordering a series of inquiries into landholdings and alleged violations.

The developments follow a detailed Assembly discussion on Section 22-A of the Registration Act, after which the government constituted a high-level committee to examine pending issues related to properties on the prohibited list.

The panel, headed by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration D.S. Lokesh Kumar, has been tasked with examining records and resolving cases within its terms of reference.

Separately, the government has ordered an inquiry into land surrounding KCR's farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district. Revenue officials are surveying 388 acres in Survey No. 325, spread across Erravalli, Varadarajpur and Venkatapur villages. Notices have been issued to landholders and officials are verifying possession and related records.

Earlier this month, speaking in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR and his extended family were linked to about 439.3 acres of land spread across nine districts, 24 mandals and 31 villages.

He further alleged that 388 acres of government land near the farmhouse were under illegal occupation and said that, if the claim is established through due process, the land would be recovered and distributed among poor Dalit families.

The government's wider scrutiny has also brought into focus properties allegedly linked to K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, BRS leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among others.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy questioned the growth of landholdings allegedly linked to the KCR family over the years and said accountability would be fixed wherever violations are established and appropriate administrative or legal action to follow.

The BRS has strongly rejected the allegations. KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to agree to a judicial inquiry by a High Court or Supreme Court judge into the assets of both families from birth to the present.

He also offered to transfer his family's land assets if the Chief Minister deposited Rs 1 lakh crore among Telangana's poor, describing the allegations as politically motivated and baseless.

Meanwhile, farmers in the Erravalli area have raised concerns over the ongoing survey, with landholders claiming possession and producing documents relating to the disputed parcels.

Officials said the exercise is aimed at establishing the factual position on the ground and in government records.

The developments have intensified the political confrontation between the Congress government and the BRS over land records, with the outcome of the official inquiries now expected to influence the state's political landscape ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.