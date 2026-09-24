<i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain</i> Actor Ishwar Thakur 'Unresponsive' In ICU Amid Severe Kidney Infection, Family 'In Urgent Need' Of Financial Help

Television actor Ishwar Thakur is currently hospitalised in Thane, Maharashtra.

Details

The actor is undergoing treatment for a serious kidney infection, and his family has appealed for financial assistance to help meet his medical expenses.

On Wednesday, Ishwar's sister Jayshree shared an update about his condition on his Instagram Stories.

She said that his health had deteriorated significantly and appealed to people to support the family financially.

In her statement, she wrote, "A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother's health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body."

Jayshree further revealed that doctors admitted Ishwar to the ICU after assessing his condition. She said the family has used its savings for his treatment so far but is now struggling to manage the increasing medical costs.

She wrote, "We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible."

According to Jayshree, Ishwar's treatment is being carried out under the supervision of the family's doctor, who is familiar with his medical history. She added that the family intends to continue his treatment under the same doctor's care.

Background

Speaking to HT City, Jayshree said that Ishwar's health problems can be traced back to a wound on his foot that developed in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown. She explained that his diabetes affected the healing process and the infection eventually spread.

She said, "It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two to three days ago, his condition deteriorated, and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since."

About Ishwar Thakur

Ishwar Thakur has worked predominantly in Hindi television, with several of his appearances coming in comedy and sitcoms. He played Golu in F.I.R. and appeared as Anurag in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. His other television credits include May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.

The actor has also spoken publicly about facing health and financial difficulties in the past. In 2023, Ishwar discussed his kidney-related health problems and financial struggles. At the time, he revealed that some of his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars had extended financial assistance to him.