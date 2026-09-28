"Incompetent": K Kavitha Accuses Telangana Government Of Healthcare Failures

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha has accused the Revanth Reddy government of failing on healthcare and education and announced a statewide campaign to highlight problems in government hospitals and schools.

Former MP Kavitha called the government "incompetent and a total failure" and demanded that those unable to run the administration step aside.

Citing infant mortality figures obtained through an RTI, Kavitha said thousands of children were still dying despite a decline in reported infant deaths.

"4,000 children are dying every year due to government apathy," she said.

According to the RTI data, reported infant deaths among children aged 0-1 year were recorded at the highest number of deaths, with 1,046 reported in 2024-25 in Hyderabad.

She also criticised the government over health spending, claiming that a large portion of allocated funds remained unused.

She alleged that several health schemes had received no budget allocation and raised concerns over pending Aarogyasri payments and overcrowding at government hospitals.

Kavitha announced that TRS leaders would visit government hospitals in every district and document problems.

"TRS launches a campaign, leaders will visit every government hospital in the state, expose the administration until action is taken and quality care is provided to every citizen," she said.

She also raised concerns over sanitation facilities in government schools, particularly for girls.

"Girls are struggling even with the disposal of sanitary napkins in schools. What a shame," she said.

Kavitha said TRS workers would build toilets in schools through public contributions if required.

"We will collect funds, beg if we have to but build washrooms for girls in schools ourselves," she said.

Kavitha also announced that TRS would contest the Khairatabad by-election and demanded strict enforcement of the 25 per cent free-treatment quota for poor patients at private hospitals using government-allotted land.