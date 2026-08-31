On Telangana Government's 1000 Days Celebration, Opposition Plans Protests

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Congress government is set to complete 1,000 days in office on September 1, turning the milestone into a major political contest over governance, welfare delivery and what his opponents call a tenure of unfulfilled promises.

While the government is projecting the period as a phase of economic expansion and social welfare, the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing a statewide campaign to portray it as a period of "betrayal" and administrative failure.

The government's 1,000-day narrative centres on agriculture, women's welfare, employment, infrastructure and investment.

The Chief Minister says Telangana's per-capita income has reached Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26, around 91% above the national figure. He also highlights a farm loan waiver benefiting more than 25 lakh families, Rs 36,000 crore in Rythu Bharosa support and record paddy procurement. Recent government claims also cite Rs 1.29 lakh crore in investments secured through TG-iPASS and Rs 5.75 lakh crore in agreements signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The Congress government's welfare pitch includes free bus travel for women, subsidised LPG, free power for eligible households, new ration cards, Indiramma housing and expanded healthcare assistance.

The government has also pointed to more than 72,000 government appointments, education reforms and major infrastructure projects as evidence of its "People's Government" model.

But the opposition BRS is all set to turn the anniversary into an anti-Congress mobilisation.

Party Working President KT Rama Rao has accused the government of failing to deliver its electoral commitments, saying, "The Congress deceived people with 420 promises, 13 declarations and six guarantees." He has alleged that even after 1,000 days, the government has not fully implemented a major promise.

The BRS will launch its campaign with a charge sheet on September 1, followed by protests, farmer conferences, youth and student programmes, and constituency-level events from September 2 to 8. Its "Baaki Cards" will highlight alleged pending benefits, including more than Rs 12,000 crore in fee-reimbursement dues, according to the party.

Amid the claim and counterclaim over governance and welfare, the political significance of Revanth Reddy's 1,000-day-in-office milestone has also set the tone of state politics, which will witness an assembly election in 2028.

With roughly 822 days to go for the expected November 2028 Assembly election in the state, the Congress is projecting its 1,000-day record on welfare, development, investments and governance, while the BRS is turning the milestone into a referendum on unfulfilled promises and alleged administrative failures, and the 1,000-day mark has therefore emerged as an early political battleground, with both parties seeking to shape the narrative and influence voters for Telangana's next electoral contest.