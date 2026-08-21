After Denying Revanth Reddy's US Visit Request, Centre's "Appropriate" Remark

The government declined political clearance to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to visit the US because the programmes scheduled there were not appropriate to the office he held and the stated purpose of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a briefing today.

The Centre has, however, cleared his visit to the UK.

The response came after the Telangana chief minister's office announced the cancellation of Reddy's US visit after not getting permission from the MEA.

"Let me say that the visits of chief ministers, as indeed those of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs in order to accord political clearance. The programme proposed in such cases should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters today.

"In this particular case, that was not so with respect to the United States. Therefore, the clearance was denied and not given. Incidentally, let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom," Jaiswal said.

According to the statement by the chief minister's office, the state had sought the Centre's permission to visit the two countries in accordance with procedures and protocols. Initially, permission was granted only for the UK visit. After the official delegation had already arrived in the UK, the Centre informed the state government that permission for the US visit would not be granted, it said.

"Although the delegation led by the chief minister was scheduled to visit the UK and the USA, Revanth Reddy cancelled the US leg of the trip after the Centre informed the state that permission was being denied on political grounds," his office said in a post on X.

Reddy's office alleged the Centre's decision was driven by "political reasons".

"... Nevertheless, respecting the Centre's decision, he decided to return to Hyderabad from London instead of proceeding to Boston, USA," the chief minister's office said.

Reddy had planned to tour the campuses of Harvard University and MIT in the US on August 24, followed by a visit to the North-Eastern campus and meeting with a team of Virginia Tech University in Boston on August 25.

His itinerary had also included a 'Meet and Greet' event of Indian Overseas Congress (USA) in New York on August 26 before returning to Hyderabad on August 30.