<i>Tu Hai Meri Kiran</i> Trailer: Zaheer Iqbal's Love For Sonakshi Sinha Turns Into Obsession

The trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, is out, and it hints at a relationship where love quickly becomes difficult to separate from obsession.

Sonakshi plays Kiran, while Zaheer takes on the role of Samar. The two appear to share a connection, but it soon becomes clear that they do not see their relationship in the same way. Samar is convinced that there is something special between them, while Kiran seems increasingly uncomfortable with his presence.

As the trailer progresses, Kiran tries to break away from Samar. She asks him to leave her alone and stop calling her, but he does not seem willing to accept the distance she is trying to create.

The trailer gradually introduces moments that make it difficult to tell what is real and what may be happening only from Kiran's perspective.

Rather than spelling out the answers, the trailer keeps several details deliberately unclear. Kiran's experiences become increasingly disturbing, leaving both her and the audience trying to piece together what is happening around her.

Talking about the film and her experience of playing the character, Sonakshi said in a statement, as quoted by ANI, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very different space for me, and that's what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen."

Zaheer Iqbal also spoke about what drew him to the film and his character. He said, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn. There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I'm looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen."

Directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions. The psychological thriller will arrive in cinemas on October 23.

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