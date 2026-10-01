Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Swap Real-Life Romance For Reel-Life Obsession In <i>Tu Hai Meri Kiran</i>

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been serving ultimate couple goals ever since they got married in June 2024, after dating for seven long years. The couple previously worked together in Double XL, but what makes their upcoming release, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, exciting is that it marks their first feature film as leads since their union.

The first poster looks intriguing as it sets the stage for an 'obsessive' love story. The makers unveiled the first look and captioned it, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION? #TuHaiMeriKiran in cinemas on 23rd October. Stay tuned."

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana. Under the banner of Echelon Productions, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

About Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a simple and intimate wedding at their house. They held a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. All their closest friends and family were present to celebrate their love.

Later in the evening, they hosted a grand celebration to which all their close industry friends were invited.

As the visuals surfaced online, it was clear the couple were their happiest selves.

Among the many stars attending the wedding reception, some noteworthy names were Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Chunky Panday.

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