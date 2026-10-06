BJP MP Seeks High Court Probe Into Revanth Reddy, KTR's Assets Amid Allegations

Telangana BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao has approached the Telangana High Court Chief Justice seeking an independent probe by a sitting judge into allegations concerning the assets, landholdings and business interests of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and their family members.

Raghunandan Rao has sought scrutiny of revenue, registration, company, tax records and election affidavits, arguing that the allegations needed an impartial investigation rather than political accusations.

The move comes amid an escalating war of allegations between the ruling Congress and BRS over land deals, assets and business interests.

Revanth Reddy is repeatedly targeting the former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) and his family over alleged land and property dealings.

At a recent meeting in BRS stronghold Sircilla, Revanth Reddy directly challenged KTR over alleged properties and investments.

He questioned the ownership of hospitality properties around HITEC City, including Deccan Serai and AtHome serviced apartments, and referred to alleged properties in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and farmhouses in Janwada, Shankarpally, Moinabad and Erravelli.

"Who owns the Deccan Serai five-star hotels? Who owns the AtHome serviced apartments?" Revanth asked, while alleging that the KCR family had accumulated wealth of around Rs 1 lakh crore during its decade in power.

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He also challenged KTR, KCR, Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar to issue a white paper on their assets, adding, "Part-2 is coming."

The BRS has rejected the allegations and turned the spotlight on Revanth Reddy's family.

BRS leader Manne Krishank demanded an ED probe into alleged business interests involving Medicover Hospitals, Maxbien Pharma and other companies.

He alleged, without providing publicly verified proof, that Rs 13,000 crore of unaccounted money was legitimised through Medicover-related transactions.

"These are not questions being raised in the air. We are placing documents, company records and financial details before the public and the investigating agencies." Krishank said.

Amid his allegations, a fresh case has also been registered against Krishank.

The confrontation escalated further on Monday when BRS MLA KP Vivekananda gave Revanth Reddy 24 hours to respond to the allegations, warning that the party would launch a direct agitation if he fails to do so.

With both the ruling and principal opposition parties indulging in a blame game and trading corruption allegations, the BJP is now seeking a judicial intervention to independently examine the assets and business dealings of both sides.